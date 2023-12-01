easy-donate.org Launches New Initiative to Help Community College Students Get Apprenticeships
EINPresswire.com/ -- San Jose, CA – December 1st, 2023 – easy-donate.org, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping community college students get apprenticeship and internship opportunities in their field of study, today announced the launch of its new initiative, “Apprenticeship for All.”
The Apprenticeship for All initiative is designed to provide community college students with the resources and support they need to find and succeed in apprenticeships. The initiative will offer students one-on-one support, career counseling, and job placement assistance.
“We believe that apprenticeships are a critical pathway to success for community college students,” said Tennyson Williams, CEO of easy-donate.org. “Apprenticeships offer students the opportunity to earn while they learn, gain valuable work experience, and build connections with employers in their field. We are committed to helping community college students access apprenticeships/internships and achieve their career goals.”
The Apprenticeship for All initiative is funded through a combination of private donations and government grants. Easy-Donate.org is currently seeking additional funding to support the initiative and to expand its reach to more community college students.
“We are grateful to the individuals and organizations that have supported the Apprenticeship for All initiative,” said Tennyson Williams. “Their support will help us to make a difference in the lives of community college students and to build a more equitable workforce.”
About easy-donate.org
Easy-Donate.org is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping community college students get apprenticeship opportunities in their field of study. The organization provides students with one-on-one support, career counseling, and job placement assistance. Easy-Donate.org is committed to helping community college students access apprenticeships and achieve their career goals.
To learn more about easy-donate.org and its Apprenticeship for All initiative, please visit easy-donate.org.
Tennyson Williams
The Apprenticeship for All initiative is designed to provide community college students with the resources and support they need to find and succeed in apprenticeships. The initiative will offer students one-on-one support, career counseling, and job placement assistance.
“We believe that apprenticeships are a critical pathway to success for community college students,” said Tennyson Williams, CEO of easy-donate.org. “Apprenticeships offer students the opportunity to earn while they learn, gain valuable work experience, and build connections with employers in their field. We are committed to helping community college students access apprenticeships/internships and achieve their career goals.”
The Apprenticeship for All initiative is funded through a combination of private donations and government grants. Easy-Donate.org is currently seeking additional funding to support the initiative and to expand its reach to more community college students.
“We are grateful to the individuals and organizations that have supported the Apprenticeship for All initiative,” said Tennyson Williams. “Their support will help us to make a difference in the lives of community college students and to build a more equitable workforce.”
About easy-donate.org
Easy-Donate.org is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping community college students get apprenticeship opportunities in their field of study. The organization provides students with one-on-one support, career counseling, and job placement assistance. Easy-Donate.org is committed to helping community college students access apprenticeships and achieve their career goals.
To learn more about easy-donate.org and its Apprenticeship for All initiative, please visit easy-donate.org.
Tennyson Williams
easy-donate.org
+1 408-890-6620
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram