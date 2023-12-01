RealNifty and Surfergirl Gallery To Showcase Women Artists in Miami during Art Basel 2023
With Art Basel Miami just around the corner, RealNifty and Surfergirl Gallery has announced an exhibit of female Spanish artists titled, ‘Marina’.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealNifty, a phygital fine art platform, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Surfergirl Gallery and the Spanish Consulate for an art exhibition in downtown Miami during Art Basel Miami. Titled ‘Marina’, a stellar lineup of female Spanish artists exploring an aquatic theme will showcase their art work.
The exhibition will take place for a full week in the lobby of the JP Morgan Wealth Management building at 1450 Brickell Avenue from December 5 through December 10, and will be celebrated during a cocktail event on the eve of December 5. Tickets to the cocktail event have sold out.
'Marina' brings together a group of exceptionally talented women artists of Spanish descent. Inspired by the mesmerizing beauty, enigmatic chaos and ironic serenity of the ocean, the exhibition presents a collection that offers a unique perspective through a resolute feminine lens fixed upon the sea's essence.
The theme of the exhibition, particulary relevant to the vibrant culture and backdrop of Miami, features prominent artists such as Angela Gómez Durán, Irene Marzo, Erika Ehrman, Constanza Laguna, Marcia Lorente Howell, and Justine Miller, showcasing a fresh and innovative take on art in Miami.
Award-winning artist Fares Micue, a renowned fine art conceptual photographer, adorns the event with her piece, 'Freedom, Happiness and Bubbles of Peace,' providing a glimpse into the wonder and strangeness of life through dream-like, otherworldly perspectives.
RealNifty is bridging the physical and digital worlds for the exhibition. Certain pieces of the works of art will be "phygital", meaning they will be available in both physical and digital form. The physical works will be present on the walls, the digital versions will be displayed on video screens as well as in RealNifty's online galley and the phygital collection will be available for viewing and purchase on RealNifty's curated marketplace. Attendees will also have the unique opportunity to explore the collection through VR headsets.
Exhibition Details:
Location: 1450 Brickell Avenue, Downtown Miami
Date: December 6th to 10th, from 10 am to 6 pm daily; free and open to the public
Opening Reception: December 5th at 6 pm, generously sponsored by the Consulate of Spain in Miami and Familia Fernández Rivera wines from Spain, featuring the digital RealNifty collection.
To preview the digital collection, visit www.realnifty.xyz
