Controlled Solutions Group Announces New Ownership
CSG has announced the successful completion of a management buyout by its chief executive officer, Jeff Lee and chief operating officer, Chris Cowell.
This MBO heralds a new era for the business. We are delighted to have the opportunity to build on CSG’s fantastic legacy and bring our vision for the next chapter to life.”MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSG (Controlled Solutions Group) has announced the successful completion of a management buyout by its chief executive officer, Jeff Lee and chief operating officer, Chris Cowell.
— Jeff Lee
CSG is a leading live event security, training and consultancy provider protecting global brands, their teams, fans, guests and venues to the highest industry standards. Headquartered in Manchester, UK, the business was launched in 1989 and now serves a roster of blue-chip clients both nationally and around the world.
CEO, Jeff Lee, who led the buyout, said, “This MBO heralds a new era for the business. We are delighted to have the opportunity to build on CSG’s fantastic legacy and bring our vision for the next chapter to life.”
CSG founder Henry Kirkland is taking up his long awaited retirement. Lee commented, “We’d like to thank Henry for his hard work in establishing CSG as a leading player in the sector. It’s a superb business to be taking forward and we wish him all the best for the future. ”
COO Chris Cowell added, “We are honoured to be leading our hugely talented and experienced team as co-owners of the business. Handing the baton to the existing leadership team means we can secure a seamless transition for our clients, employees and the hundreds of security professionals that work with us on a weekly basis. It’s an exciting time for everyone.”
“Exceeding our client’s expectations is in our DNA” stated Lee. “Our passion for excellence is what brought us here and it’s what will drive us for the next iteration of the business. The security industry is evolving at pace and CSG will be at the forefront for the benefit of our customers and our teams. We can’t wait to get started”.
[Ends]
About CSG
CSG is a leading live event security, training and consultancy provider trusted by global sporting, entertainment and corporate brands to protect their teams, fans, guests, customers and venues to the highest industry standards both nationally and around the world.
CSG has unrivalled experience providing high quality live event security and stewarding services at scale. It regularly deploys upwards of 700 fully trained and accredited staff, working in partnership with police, counter terrorism and venue teams to ensure safe and enjoyable experiences for the guests, the ‘talent’ and the high net worth individuals in attendance.
CSG’s VIP services include close protection, executive driving, and high value asset/private residence and family security. The client list extends to 5* hotels, corporate HQs, luxury retail environments, elite sports training grounds and e-commerce brands. The business also advises large scale, international event organisers and government institutions on a bespoke consultancy basis.
CSG was founded in 1989, is registered in the UK and headquartered in Manchester. It holds SIA Approved Contractor Status (ACS).
www.csgsecurity.co.uk
Contacts:
Jeff Lee | CEO | Controlled Solutions Group (CSG) Ltd
M: 07874 087561
E: jefflee@csgsecurity.co.uk
Christine Martin | Co Founder | The Pragmatiko Partnership
M: 07810 884100
E: christine.martin@pragmatiko.co.uk
Simon wildash
Nielsen McAllister Public Relations
+44 7974 233796
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn