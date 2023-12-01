New York coffee specialist recreates Starbucks recipes from home
New York Coffee Specialist and barista turned influencer recreates Starbucks recipes from home that are easy to replicate
Coffee at Three offers over 100 coffee drink ideas, including Starbucks Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso Copycat plus seasonal recipes to enable you to experiment from home”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While fans are reeling that Ben Affleck has switched to Starbucks instead of his usual Dunkin' Donuts, coffee expert and influencer Jee, founder of Coffee at Three is offering him some recipes he can create at home to avoid Armageddon
— Amanda Moss
Twitter has blown up once again over the Hollywood star being papped with a Starbucks cup in hand, with him being accused him of cheating on Dunkin'. But Starbucks copycat drinks connoisseur, Jee believes his love affair with coffee can be smoothed over with just one click.
Coffee at Three offers over 100 coffee drink ideas, including Starbucks Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso Copycat as well as Homemade Vietnamese Coffee plus seasonal recipes to enable you to experiment with something different in your kitchen.
Run by coffee expert and influencer, Jee, she creates fun recipes fueled by caffeine to kickstart your day.
A former barista, she juggled her freelance time to enable her to become certified in Coffee Skills from the SCA (Specialty Coffee Association), and shares her extensive coffee knowledge gathered from years of training and experience. Whether it’s Starbucks copycat recipes or how to make cold brew at home, Jee creates step-by-step tested recipes, including sugar-free options, that are easy to rejuvenate in your own home.
Jee was born in Seol, North Korea and raised in Brooklyn, New York, As a youngster she was always fascinated with coffee so when her friend opened a tea and coffee shop in Manhattan, she asked if she could work there part-time alongside her job as a digital designer.
She was trained in not only making espressos but also teas and has honed her skills in making bespoke drinks from the menu including matcha lattes.
In 2012 after becoming a certified Tea Sommelier, she started a tea blog Oh, How Civilized and before later launching Coffee at Three
Around 40% of the world’s population drink two cups of coffee every day, rising to 65% in the USA and 70% in the UK. Considered much healthier than other energy drinks, drinking coffee has been scientifically proven to improve mental alertness, brain function and motivation, making it the perfect start to the day with a positive headspace or a boost in the afternoon. It’s also the perfect excuse to get together with friends and can help you relax.
