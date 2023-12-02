Vibrant’s Upcoming Book Explores The Booming World Of Data Analytics

Data Analytics Essentials is a comprehensive guide to navigating the world of data analytics. Dr. Bianca Szasz, the author of Data Analytics Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Data Analytics Essentials promises to be an important guide for individuals venturing into this new and exciting field.

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new book has been in the works at Vibrant Publishers. Data Analytics Essentials You Always Wanted To Know (Data Analytics Essentials), written by Dr. Bianca Szasz, shows excellent promise to be the ultimate guidebook for those entering or wanting to know about the world of data. Utilizing and analyzing data in order to make informed decisions has become an irreplaceable skill in today’s data-driven world. Dr. Bianca Szasz, a seasoned data analyst and a Ph.D holder in space engineering , has poured her knowledge into creating a resource that explains the complexities of data analytics in a comprehensive yet easy-to-understand manner. The Advance Review Copy of this book is now available for interested readers on NetGalley.

“Understanding and utilizing data analytics is becoming a universal need that spans every sector and industry. It is no longer a specialty but an essential concept that everyone should have knowledge about. This book is designed to meet this exact need. In addition to explaining the essentials of data analytics, it is also a compass that will guide you through the complexity of data patterns, forecasts, and strategic decision-making in the world of data. It will help you become an active participant in the data's evolution rather than just a spectator,” says Dr. Szasz.

Data Analytics Essentials first gives a brief introduction to data analytics, clarifying all the basic concepts. It then moves on to explain the process of data collection and management and the different types of data analytics. It also gives the readers comprehensive information about the techniques used to analyze data and the tools available in the market, making sure to explain these concepts in the simplest way possible for a novice reader. It extensively explains the role of a data analyst and what they are required to know and do. The book also touches on the exciting world of big data and how industries are trying to use it to extract results. The book wraps up by explaining the ethical considerations involved in data analytics and some real-world examples where data analytics has helped companies turn their sales.

This book is suitable for those who are beginning a career in data analytics. Young students can use this book to get their foundation cleared before making an important career or educational decision. The knowledge they acquire from this book will help them grasp more complex concepts with ease and stand out in an interview. Data Analytics Essentials also proves to be a great read for professionals looking to switch their careers to data analytics and businesses who want to understand the world of data and if they can leverage it to boost their sales. Interested readers can read the Advance Review Copy of this book on NetGalley and leave a review for us.

Data Analytics Essentials is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series. This series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons.

About the Author

Bianca Szasz is a Ph.D. holder in Space Engineering. In over 14 years of experience in engineering and a dedicated focus of 4 years in data analytics, she has used data analytics in a variety of innovative projects, like post-processing of the wind tunnel test results and the analysis of high enthalpy heating test results. Her enthusiasm for data analytics eventually expanded beyond using it for work. Now she is passionate about educating the future generation of data analysts.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Data Analytics Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636511184

Hardback - 9781636511207

E-Book - 9781636511191

