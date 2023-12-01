PM indebted to PNG for RPNGC

Solomon Islands is grateful for Papua New Guinea’s contribution of Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) officers to the XVII Pacific Games in Honiara.

Prime Minister and Minister for PG2023 Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP personally conveyed the country’s profound gratitude to Prime Minister Hon. James Marape MP in Honiara.

“The RPNGC are security professionals who work closely with the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force to NOT only deter crime but safeguarding our solidity and civil society during the Pacific Games,” PM Sogavare stated.

Prime Minister Sogavare is personally indebted to PM Marape who was among guests in Honiara for the Games official opening.

Both Melanesian powerhouse further acknowledged progressive bilateral relations and ‘tok-stori’ over mutual priorities broadly on the areas of Trade, Commerce, Education, Policing and Socio-Cultural exchanges.

Paying respect to PM Sogavare’s leadership in the current Pacific Games, Prime Minister Marape said, there are a lot in common between the two sovereign nations.

PM Marape further commented, Solomon Islands prepared and deliver the Pacific Games absolutely well.

“You entrenched your leadership not only in Solomon Islands but the entire Pacific. Am proud of you. Totally proud. In your own ways, you reestablished the standard of the game. You have added authentic Pacific flavor to it, deeply enriched by Melanesians. As your Melanesian brother, I am totally satisfied and proud of you.”

PNG and Solomon Islands affirm the protection of Pacific interests.

PM Hon. Sogavare and PNG PM Hon. Marape at the PG2023 Official Opening

PM Marape and members of his delegation during the PG2023 Official Opening

OPMC Press