2-Time NBA All-Star Baron Davis Activates Black Santa Popup, Winterfest at Hollywood Park, and UWish Community Gala

Unwrapping the Magic of Diversity: 2-Time NBA All-Star Baron Davis Activates Black Santa Popup, Winterfest at Hollywood Park, and UWish Community GalaLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UWish and Baron Davis proudly present three unique holiday experiences. The December 2nd Winterfest at Hollywood Park, the December 15th “Giving Has No Season” Gala, and the active Black Santa Popup at the Slauson Super Mall offer an immersive journey into cultural storytelling and celebrating diversity. A percentage of the proceeds from these events will go to organizations committed to fostering youth development and empowering the next generation.
Black Santa is the character that embodies the spirit of the season, delivering captivating stories that resonate with audiences of all ages at each of these events. Baron Davis, the visionary behind Black Santa and founder of UWish Company, expressed his passion for creating a brand that goes beyond traditional holiday tropes.
"Black Santa is about more than just presents; it's about embracing and celebrating the diverse stories that make up our communities. Our goal is to use storytelling as a tool for education, empowerment, and fostering a sense of belonging."
As a subsidiary of UWish Company, The Black Santa Company leverages the power of media and technology to create engaging content that contributes to a more inclusive and connected world. Jason Malone, CEO of UWish Company, shared his excitement about these events.
"We are thrilled to work with Baron Davis and The Black Santa Company to create meaningful opportunities for local communities worldwide. By combining technology, sports, and animation, we aim to not only entertain but also educate and inspire positive change."
The Winterfest at Hollywood Park on December 2nd will run from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, and feature Black Santa, a farmers market, arts and crafts, food, and live entertainment. Baron Davis will run a basketball clinic immediately followed by a celebrity and influencer basketball game.
UWish also invites you to its inaugural 'Giving Has No Season' Community Gala on December 15th. This event will be a celebration and time to acknowledge the remarkable contributions of individuals serving as leaders, change-makers, and influencers in the local community.
Finally, the Black Santa Popup at the Slauson Super Mall offers a reimagination of the traditional holiday narrative, standing as a beacon of inclusion and representation. This space reflects the rich cultural tapestry of the surrounding neighborhoods and serves as an ideal backdrop for the overall experience. Additionally, The Black Santa Company proudly supports the We Grow LA Foundation.
By participating in these experiences, attendees will not just partake in holiday festivities, they will actively contribute to the betterment of their community and support the vital mission of the We Grow LA Foundation.
For more information about how you can be a part of these impactful initiatives, please visit the UWish website and YouTube channel for more information. Your participation goes beyond celebration – it becomes a catalyst for positive change and youth empowerment.
About The Black Santa Company:
The Black Santa Company, founded by Baron Davis, is a subsidiary of UWish Company, a media company that leverages technology, sports, and animation to tell stories, educate in skill development, and build community. Black Santa redefines the holiday narrative by celebrating diversity, cultural richness, and the power of storytelling.
About UWish Company:
UWish Company is committed to empowering youth with entertainment and essential life skills. Our mission focuses on teaching financial literacy and inspiring positive change through captivating content that seamlessly integrates technology, sports, animation, and media.
About Slauson Super Mall:
Slauson Super Mall is a community-centric retail destination that offers a unique blend of shopping, entertainment, and cultural experiences. Committed to fostering local commerce, the mall provides a space that reflects the diverse tapestry of the surrounding neighborhoods.
About We Grow LA Foundation:
We Grow LA Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering youth development initiatives in Los Angeles. Through strategic partnerships and community engagement, the foundation works to empower the next generation by supporting programs that focus on education, mentorship, and skill-building.
Jill Krebs
UWish
jill@uwishco.com
UWish Black Santa Adventures