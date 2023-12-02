Film Premiere of Documentary “Hollywood Town – The Harriet Schock Story” To Be Held In Hollywood on December 19th
The documentary spotlights the work of renowned songwriter/recording artist, Harriet Schock, and includes footage covering her life, her music, and her career.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Solari Productions announced today that their most recent project, the documentary film “Hollywood Town – The Harriet Schock Story,” will premiere on December 19, 2023, at the Celebrity Centre Garden Pavilion, 5930 Franklin Avenue in Hollywood. Doors open at 6 pm. The documentary spotlights the work of renowned songwriter and recording artist, Harriet Schock, and includes footage covering her life, her music, and her career. With a projected release in the Spring of 2024, it will soon be submitted to domestic and international film festivals.
The documentary explores Ms. Schock’s impressive career, including works such as Grammy nominated #1 hit “Ain’t No Way To Treat A Lady,” which was recorded both by Helen Reddy and Schock. Also featured in the film is the extremely popular romantic ballad, “First Time on a Ferris Wheel,” co-written by Schock and Misha Segal and featured as the love theme in Berry Gordy’s film, “The Last Dragon.” Other Schock credits include “The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking,” “Jakers,” and covers by Smokey Robinson, Roberta Flack, Manfred Mann, Johnny Mathis, the Partridge Family, Nancy Wilson and many others.
“I was inspired while enjoying Harriet Schock in a live performance,” said Director/Producer Tom Solari (whose credits include writing and co-producing the feature film ‘In Search of Liberty’ and the documentary ‘The Measure of America’). “I was noticing the impact it was having on me. Her songwriting expresses such personal truth that you feel like you are in the presence of an open spirit, a soul, who lets us partake of her innermost thoughts and feelings.” Solari says that this experience drove him to make the movie, because he wanted others to experience what he experienced that night.
Early reaction to the film has already been very strong. Preview audiences say that they are moved by the emotional depth of Schock’s lyrics and melodies, and enjoyed the various interviews, clips, and memorabilia of a career spanning more than 50 years.
“I am so honored that Tom created this project about me,” said Schock in a recent interview. “It can be scary to have your life put on film, but Tom’s graceful direction manifested in a production that I am really proud of.”
Preview of "Hollywood Town - The Harriet Schock Story"