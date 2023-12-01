Mary Kay Expands to Hungary, Elevating Beauty and Empowerment in Central Europe
With Hungary’s rich cultural tapestry, vibrant heritage, and dynamic economy, Mary Kay Inc. is set to introduce a range of initiatives aimed at bolstering the economic empowerment of Hungarian women. (Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)
Mary Kay Hungary's operations will be overseen from the Mary Kay Czech Republic's offices in Prague. To celebrate this momentous expansion, events in both Prague and Budapest have been arranged. This expansion builds upon the brand’s recent accolade of being named the World's #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics by Euromonitor International1.
“The expansion into Hungary is something we have always considered, and we know the time to introduce our unparalleled career opportunity and irresistible products in this new market is NOW,” said Tara Eustace, Mary Kay President, Europe Region. “I am confident that under the leadership of Edita Szaboova and our very successful Mary Kay Czech Republic & Slovakia markets, we will create vibrant, viable earning opportunities for the women of Hungary.”
Edita Szaboova, General Manager of Mary Kay Czech Republic & Slovakia, expressed her enthusiasm about the new market expansion.
“We are elated to empower aspiring women entrepreneurs in Hungary, aligning with our core mission of enriching women’s lives,” said Szaboova. “Entrepreneurship is highly respected and supported in Hungary, and our research shows that women will embrace this new opportunity to work, learn, and grow their own sustainable businesses.”
