2024: The Triad of International Fraud, Cybersecurity Attacks, & Security Threats

Collaborative Approaches, Cross-Sectoral Strategies, & Integrated Solutions Jon Gill, President of ACFE and Adriana Sanford, Founder of Data Privacy Help, LLC

Public-private partnerships are key in today's complex global landscape, with security-focused companies gaining competitive advantage and customer trust.

The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) reduces occupational fraud worldwide by empowering anti-fraud professionals with leading-edge training, resources and professional certification.” — John Gill, President of Association of Certified Fraud Examiners

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world steps into 2024, we face a complex and challenging global landscape. This new era is defined by a myriad of conflicts and economic upheavals, which contribute to an escalated risk matrix that includes international fraud, cybersecurity attacks, and a broad spectrum of security threats. In response, the need for collaborative approaches, cross-sectoral strategies, and international cooperation has become more crucial than ever. These combined efforts are vital in navigating and effectively mitigating the impacts of this triad of global risks.

Amidst these challenges, the rise of generative AI stands out as a significant technological development with the potential to transform our workplaces and the broader job landscape. According to EY Managing Director Joseph Pochron “Like all major technological breakthroughs, this innovation too has its downside, particularly in how it's being exploited by malicious actors. We are already witnessing the use of generative AI to create deepfake audio, which is being amalgamated into familiar schemes to deceive unsuspecting victims.” This worrying trend highlights an urgent need for investigators to adapt and evolve, preparing themselves to tackle new forms of digital evidence that are likely to become a norm in this constantly evolving digital environment.

This situation is complicated by the increasing reliance on sophisticated software systems across diverse industries – from online trading platforms to cloud-based solutions and medical devices. The interconnected and dependent nature of these systems creates a hostile ecosystem that is particularly susceptible to cybersecurity threats. Furthermore, the overlapping roles of the individuals and teams responsible for building, operating, and defending these systems contribute to the complexity of ensuring their security.

Arlene Yetnikoff, the Chief Information Security Officer at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), highlights the critical need for educating internet users. Online scams, aimed at personal finances and identity, have been a persistent threat, and their continuously evolving nature makes them especially dangerous for users who are not well-versed in digital security. A vital aspect of digital literacy involves being equipped with the knowledge and tools to guard against and recover from identity theft. The repercussions of identity theft can be severe, impacting one's financial well-being, reputation, and also causing emotional distress. Users need to be aware of best practices for securing their personal information, including robust password management, two-factor authentication, and staying vigilant against phishing attempts.

In line with Yetnikoff's emphasis on education, Ed Adams, CEO of Security Innovation stresses the necessity of up-leveling security skills. As discussed on 'The Sanford Report', in his upcoming book, "See Yourself in Cyber: Security Careers Beyond Hacking," Adams explores how professionals from diverse fields, beyond traditional IT roles, can enhance anti-fraud measures within organizations. The book serves as a comprehensive guide, illustrating how diverse roles within an organization – both technical and business roles – can be instrumental in building robust cyber and fraud defenses. He uses the color wheel analogy to help organizations debunk myths and create pragmatic frameworks to reduce digital risks across policy, technology, security, and legal job functions. This is the core tenet of Microsoft’s STRIKE program, which Adams’ company helped build. STRIKE relies on hands-on simulation to train employees. Adam's other book "The Cyber Elephant in the Boardroom," offers senior leaders and CXOs a framework to address evolving cyber threats and build a unified approach to risk management and crisis response.

The Sanford Report, hosted by global threats expert Adriana Sanford, features industry leaders and experts providing insights on fraud prevention and global security threats.

ABOUT DATA PRIVACY HELP, LLC

Founded by Adriana Sanford, Data Privacy Help, LLC specializes in reputational risk and crisis management, offering comprehensive crisis response support. Well-versed in regulatory matters, international privacy laws, and industry-specific standards, Sanford's research and scholarly work focus on multijurisdictional security challenges that include severe repercussions for non-compliance. Her diverse expertise and global experience, including multiple law degrees and multilingual abilities in six languages, allows her to effectively bridge cultural divides, fostering a deep understanding of cross-border complexities and facilitating effective global communication and collaboration. As an APB-affiliated keynote speaker at 150+ conferences, she has built solid connections with elite networks and hosts influential gatherings. She holds a dual law degree from Georgetown University and a J.D. from Notre Dame Law School.

SPONSORS & PROUD SUPPORTERS

THE ASSOCIATION OF CERTIFIED FRAUD EXAMINERS (ACFE)

Founded in 1988, the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners is the world's largest anti-fraud organization with over 90,000 members and more than 190 chapters globally. It has provided over 320,000 Continuing Professional Education credits, emphasizing its commitment to professional development in fraud prevention.

INTERNATIONAL ENFORCEMENT LAW REPORTER (IELR)

Since September 1985, the International Enforcement Law Reporter has analyzed the premier developments in both the substantive and procedural aspects of international enforcement law. Read by practitioners, academics, and politicians, the IELR is a valuable guide to the difficult and dynamic field of international law.

CLOUD SECURITY ALLIANCE (CSA)

Founded in 2008, Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) leads the industry in offering cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events and best practices.

SECURITY INNOVATION

Security Innovation, a leader in software security since 2002, stands as a vanguard in providing expert assessments and hands-on training products for securing software across various platforms. Contact CEO Ed Adams at eadams@securityinnovation.com

www.securityinnovation.com

CLAREMONT GRADUATE UNIVERSITY (CGU)

Claremont Graduate University, founded in 1925 in Claremont, California, is a private, all-graduate research university and part of the Claremont Colleges consortium. Its Center for Information Systems & Technology (CISAT) trains professionals and educators for leadership in Information Systems & Technology.

PUGA ORTIZ ABOGADOS

Established in 1925, Puga Ortiz is a top-tier, highly specialized law firm, widely regarded as one of the most prominent legal firms in Chile.

TELECOM4GOOD

Founded in 2015 by Robert Anderson, Telecom4Good provides affordable technology, notably internet access, to nonprofits and NGOs globally.

