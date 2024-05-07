INFOSEC WORLD 2024: From Boardroom Ethics to Courtroom Trials and Cybersecurity Disclosures

HON. NOEL HILLMAN, ADRIANA SANFORD, KAREN WORSTELL, EDWARD ADAMS Tim Garon, INFOSEC WORLD 2024 Director of Event Content & Strategy. INFOSEC WORLD • SEPT 23-25, 2024 Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort | Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Advancing Global Security with Cyber, Legal and AI Expertise.

With their unparalleled insights and expertise, these speakers will undoubtedly enrich the dialogue surrounding the complex intersections of technology, ethics, and security.” — Jonathan Meyer, Co-Chair, Comm. on Nat'l Security Law, ABA Int'l Law Sec.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InfoSec World 2024 promises to be a premier platform for exploring the evolving landscape of information security, offering actionable strategies and insights from industry leaders. Join us at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort from September 23-25, 2024, for a transformative experience at the intersection of technology, law, and ethics.

Now in its 30th year, InfoSec World is known as the "Business of Security" conference bringing together practitioners and executives for multiple days of top-notch education. From dissecting the ethical and legal ramifications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in boardrooms and courtrooms to unraveling cybersecurity disclosures amidst SEC regulations and exploring diverse career paths in cybersecurity, the conference promises invaluable insights and strategies for today's cybersecurity landscape.

The convergence of leading experts at the forefront of information security include:

• Hon. Noel H. Hillman (Retired) - Federal Judge and Legal Scholar

Hillman, who served an 18-year term on the federal bench and spent 14 years in key roles at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), received the highest American Bar Association (ABA) ranking and unanimous Senate confirmation. Senior positions at DOJ included, among others, Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division, Chief of the Public Integrity Section, and Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey. Judge Hillman has recently joined Gibbons P.C. to lead its Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) practice and advise clients on corporate compliance and internal investigations.

• Adriana Sanford - Global Threats Expert, International TV Commentator, and Former Fortune 50 Counsel

Sanford is an internationally recognized global threats expert appointed to the Steering Group of the National Security Committee by the ABA International Law Section. With multiple law degrees from Georgetown Law and Notre Dame Law, multilingual fluency, and senior in-house experience, she serves as Of Counsel at Puga Ortiz Abogados in Chile, Head of Cybersecurity Leadership for Telecom4Good, Senior Research Fellow at Claremont Graduate University, and is an adjunct faculty member at the University of San Diego, Knauss School of Business.

• Karen Worstell - Cybersecurity Thought Leader

Worstell is renowned as a serial CISO for iconic brands and a Silicon Valley technology leader. Her expertise in navigating cybersecurity challenges and regulations provides invaluable guidance for organizations seeking to enhance their security posture.

• Ed Adams - CEO of Security Innovation

Adams is a respected authority in cybersecurity, advocating for diverse career paths within the field. As CEO of Security Innovation, he emphasizes the importance of security awareness and highlights the myriad opportunities available in cybersecurity.



SESSION DETAILS

1. "AI Unchecked: Ethical Dilemmas and Legal Challenges from the Boardroom to the Courtroom"

• Speakers: Adriana Sanford, Hon. Noel H. Hillman (Retired). As the use of AI continues to expand in the business and legal world, it brings with it a host of ethical and legal dilemmas. From the boardroom to the courtroom, the impact of AI is raising important questions about its use and implications. Session topics include, among others, the admissibility of AI-generated evidence in court, ethical considerations of using AI in business decision-making, SEC and DOJ enforcement priorities centering on AI, and potential biases and discrimination from AI algorithms.

2. "Navigating Cybersecurity Disclosures Amidst SEC Regulations"

• Speakers: Adriana Sanford, Karen Worstell. As the legal landscape adapts to the complexities of digital innovations, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has mandated that public companies disclose any cybersecurity incidents in their 8-K filings. This regulation has heightened what is now being termed SEC Anxiety Disorder (SAD) among executives, who find themselves grappling with intricate disclosure demands. This session simplifies the process of preparing for an 8-K incident disclosure and offers a comprehensive roadmap for not just meeting, but exceeding SEC expectations, focusing on the intricacies of materiality determination and its significant downstream impacts. Through analysis of recent 8-K filings, participants will learn about prevailing trends, common pitfalls, and best practices.

3. "See Yourself in Cyber: Security Careers Beyond Hacking"

• Speaker: Ed Adams. Based on his best-selling book, Adams will explore the wide range of roles within cybersecurity, showing how each role strengthens an organization's security.

Tim Garon, Director of Event Content and Strategy for the 2024 InfoSec World Conference has curated an exceptional lineup. His efforts ensure a comprehensive exploration of the intersecting challenges and solutions at the forefront of technology and security today, promising a truly impactful event. Robert Anderson, CEO of Telecom4Good, remarks that "as we navigate the complexities of AI and cybersecurity, the insights from these experts are invaluable in shaping a more secure and ethically guided global landscape. Their contributions are essential in fostering international dialogue and creating effective strategies to address the multifaceted challenges presented by technological advancements."

