Fall session delivers transformative action on housing

CANADA, November 30 - The government passed 19 pieces of legislation in the fall session, with two additional bills expected to be passed on Nov. 30, 2023, focused on tackling the biggest challenges people in B.C. are facing.

Highlights of the legislation:

Turning short-term rentals into homes for people:

The Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act is helping to turn short-term rentals into long-term homes for people by changing how and where short-term rentals are allowed in B.C.

Housing near transit hubs:

New proposed legislation aims to speed up delivery of homes and encourage more communities near transit, services and amenities that make life better for people.

Delivering more small-scale, multi-unit homes for families with middle incomes:

The Province is introducing new housing legislation to deliver more small-scale, multi-unit housing for people, including townhomes, triplexes and laneway homes, and fix outdated zoning rules to help build more homes faster.

Streamlining the construction of homes, services and infrastructure:

As part of work underway to deliver more homes for people faster, the Province has introduced new legislation to reduce construction delays and streamline processes to fund key services, infrastructure and amenities for growing communities.

Paving the way for resilient communities:

The Emergency and Disaster Management Act will implement a more proactive approach to emergency management, with an emphasis on disaster-risk reduction, to keep people and communities safer.

Addressing public drug use:

The Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act will restrict public use of hard drugs like crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl and crack cocaine in designated public spaces.

Giving newcomers a fair chance to work:

The International Credentials Recognition Act will require 18 regulatory bodies to remove unfair barriers, increase transparency and streamline the international credential recognition process for 29 professions. Some of the occupations include engineers, social workers, early childhood educators, veterinarians, biologists and notary publics.

Improving working conditions for app-based work:

Amendments to B.C.’s labour laws will support ride-hailing and food-delivery gig workers by providing employment standards and workers’ compensation protections.

Assisting British Columbians affected by violent crime:

The amendments to the Crime Victims Assistance Act (CVAA) will address critical gaps, including barriers to eligibility, that negatively impact the people the Crime Victims Assistance Program (CVAP) was created to assist.

Accelerating a low-carbon British Columbia:

The Zero-Emission Vehicles Act amendments accelerate transition to a clean-transportation economy by five years, allowing the Province to meet its CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 commitment of new light-duty ZEV sales targets: 26% by 2026, 90% by 2030 and 100% by 2035.

Improving outcomes for Indigenous learners:

First Nations and Indigenous people will soon have more input into the decisions and processes impacting the education of Indigenous children and youth in B.C. public schools.

Passing Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act to ensure laws are accurate and relevant:

The Miscellaneous Bill contains amendments to the Supreme Court Act, Low Carbon Fuels Act, Protected Areas of British Columbia Act, Residential Tenancy Act, Manufactured Home Park Tenancy Act, North Island-Coast, Southern Interior and Northern Development Initiative Trust Acts, and Local Government Act.

Improving enforcement of money judgments in B.C.:

New legislation completes work to update and modernize the process for the enforcement of money judgments in British Columbia.

Addressing homelessness and professional governance:

The Miscellaneous Bill contains amendments to the Local Government Vancouver Charter Amendment Act, Professional Governance Act, Water Users’ Community Act, Drainage, Ditch and Dike Act, and Insurance Corporation Act.

New pension plan options for employers:

Updates to the Pension Benefits Standards Act give B.C. employers more options to support their employees with a pension plan, including a new lifetime pension solution. Changes also help reduce various administrative costs and burdens for both employers and employees.

Improving the process for changes to police of jurisdiction:

Amendments to the Police Act clarify the process any municipality must follow when they wish to change their police of jurisdiction, actioning the government's commitment to remove uncertainty, enhance public confidence and keep people safe throughout British Columbia.

Recognizing B.C.’s official fossil emblem: