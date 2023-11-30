New pilot project supports restaurant industry’s workforce development

CANADA, November 30 - Employers of small and medium-sized businesses and workers in the restaurant industry will have better workforce support as the Province works with Chefs’ Table Society of B.C. to improve workplace culture, attract and retain workers in B.C.’s restaurant sector.

“Through this partnership, we are working to strengthen the restaurant industry, which has been struggling since the pandemic,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills. “We are examining industry-wide solutions to solve workforce challenges in restaurants, and support recruitment and retention for workers and employers in the restaurant industry across B.C. The innovative ideas that come from this pilot project will give employers and workers the tools they need to thrive in the growing restaurant industry in the province.”

The Province is investing $380,000 into the two-year pilot project and will work with the Chefs’ Table Society of B.C. on the strategy. Started in summer 2023, the Chefs’ Table Society of B.C. is engaging restaurants in all economic regions throughout the province.

“Chefs’ Table Society has long positioned itself as the advocate of the people that make restaurants great,” said Shawna Gardham, executive director at Chefs’ Table Society of B.C. “We believe in engaging people, so they have meaningful careers and build valuable connections with their peers. This project allows us to take our commitment to industry workers one step further by working with operators to create custom action plans that will reinvigorate each participating restaurant's workplace culture through a people-first lens.”

The pilot project, called Restaurant Culture Shift: Pathways to Successful Teams and Sustainable Careers, will develop individual action plans to improve workplace cultures, and attract, recruit, and retain the skilled talent restaurants need to thrive and grow.

The Chefs’ Table Society of B.C. will also develop an online guide available to all restaurants across the Province on recommendations to improve workplace culture, provide successful solutions and offer a diagnostic tool that restaurants can use independently to assess and improve their workplace culture.

Following the pilot project, the Chefs’ Table Society of B.C. will conduct an evaluation with participating restaurants to inform future program opportunities to further support British Columbia’s small and medium-sized restaurant industry.

Quotes:

Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport –

“The restaurant industry is the heart of a destination where flavours and cultures come together. We know restaurants have had a challenging few years and workforce funding is one way we can attract and retain talented staff to support continued recovery of this important industry. A thriving restaurant industry is not only good for small businesses and the economy, but also for people and visitors.”

Angus An, chef and owner of Maenam Restaurant in Vancouver –

“As a business owner, passionate entrepreneur and chef, I know that creating the right culture that supports the staff is the most effective way to build solid team and customer relationships. I’m excited to see my peers at the Chefs’ Table Society taking on this important project and finding new, tangible ways to help us enhance workplace culture and celebrate diversity in our workplaces.”

Learn More:

To learn about Sector Labour Market Partnerships program, visit: https://www.workbc.ca/find-loans-and-grants/industry-and-employers/sector-labour-market-partnerships-program