Magistrate Appointed to Lucas County Juvenile Bench

Caucasian man in a judicial robe wearing a white hisrt and red striped tie.

Magistrate Robert Jones begins his Lucas County judgeship on Dec. 18.

Magistrate Robert J. Jones, Jr. was appointed today as judge for Lucas County Court of Common Pleas, Juvenile Division.

Jones will assume office on Dec. 18, and will be taking the seat formerly held by Judge Denise Cubbon, who retired in September. He will serve the remainder of the unfinished term and must win election in November 2024 to retain the seat.

The judge-appointee has served as a magistrate for the juvenile court since 2013. He has also been a hearing officer for the Lucas County Child Support Enforcement Agency, general legal counsel for Timberland Square, and an assistant Lucas County prosecutor.

He earned his law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law and his undergraduate degree from Ohio State University.

