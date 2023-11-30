Certified Local Government grants applications set for December start

The Federal Fiscal Year 2024 Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) grant cycle begins December 1, 2023, opening a competitive application process for all Certified Local Governments.

These grants, administered by the Historic Preservation Division of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, support local preservation efforts while strengthening the Certified Local Government program statewide.

All funds are 60% federally matched, 40% locally matched, and awarded on a competitive basis.

Any Certified Local Government applying must be in good standing with the Historic Preservation Division, which includes but is not limited to being current on all their evaluations and audits.

There are three categories of project grants to apply for – predevelopment, development, and survey and planning.

Survey and planning activities include National Register nominations, preservation planning, design guidelines, and informational and educational projects, such as website development, heritage education materials, workshops, and conferences, etc. Site-specific predevelopment grant projects include historic structures reports, preservation plans, architectural drawings, and specifications. Site-specific development grant projects include rehabilitation projects like roof/plaster/window repairs or structural/foundation stabilization for buildings, structures, or monuments.

If the applying community has not completed a historic resource survey, archaeological survey or updated an existing survey since 2009, they are only eligible to apply for a survey and planning project.

Any Certified Local Government applying for multiple project grants must complete an accompanying application for each.

Applications must be postmarked on or before February 1, 2024. Grant awards will be announced in June 2024. Projects may begin on July 1, 2024, and must be completed by January 15, 2026. September 30, 2025.

Contact Torrey Long, grant coordinator, at torrey.long@dca.ga.gov for applications and questions. Application information is also available on our website, dca.ga.gov.