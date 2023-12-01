Source7 Welcomes Brian Webb as New Chief Technology Officer
Webb brings a recognized track-record of innovation and product development.LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisville, Kentucky-based Source7, a data company that provides real-time, actionable insights on household appliances and major mechanicals including risk assessments for customers and partners such as residential real estate owners, property managers and insurance carriers, today announced that Brian Webb recently joined the company as its Chief Technology Officer.
Brian brings a unique combination of experience and knowledge in the areas of innovation, product development, and engineering. A veteran of several startups with successful exits (including RealPage, Inc.), Brian has established a strong track record of building and managing cross-functional teams of management, software engineers, UI/UX, product owners, front-end engineering and QA. A leader in business technology, Brian’s success in defining strategy and translating it into high-impact action were a key consideration when selecting Webb for the role.
Source7 empowers residential real estate owners, property managers and insurance carrier customers with asset intelligence seamlessly embedded into their workflows, typically via API, to enable more data-driven decisions that increase profitability and reduce risk. “Given the proptech and insurtech sectors are only beginning to scratch the surface of converting unstructured asset data into actionable insights, we are excited that our technology will continue to enrich the lives of both the owners of risk associated with homes and the residents living in them under Brian’s leadership.” said Tucker McDermott, CEO, Source7. “I am thrilled to join the Source7 team and build on the unique data offering the company has developed to date,” said Brian Webb, CTO, Source7. “While the immediate customer benefits of making much more informed asset decisions are powerful, the possibilities associated with such a differentiated contributory database is what made this opportunity so compelling for me.”
The addition of Brian Webb as CTO signals Source7’s commitment to making a much deeper understanding of the assets within a home the new standard within the real estate, property management and insurance industries.
Source7 is a data provider offering asset information and insights on household appliances, HVAC systems, water heaters and other products for residential real estate owners, property managers and insurance carriers. Source7 leads digital transformations of asset inventories by converting unstructured asset data (typical residing within an manufacturers label) into structured data with innovative computer vision technology, enriching the data to make it actionable and then delivering it back to its clients with shockingly low friction. Source7’s customers are using the insights to better identify and control risk while also optimizing revenue in a variety of use case across verticals. For more information, please visit source7.com or contact sales@source7.com.
