Public input meeting for proposed improvements for I-94 Midway and Grant Marsh Bridge scheduled next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Morton Mandan Public Library - 609 W. Main Street in Mandan.



The meeting will utilize an open house format with a presentation at 6 p.m. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available the day of the meeting by visiting the project website at www.dot.nd.gov/midway-grantmarsh.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is completing an Engineering and Feasibility Study for Interstate 94 Midway and the Grant Marsh Bridge.



The bridge is reaching the end of its useful life and will need replacement in the future. This provides an opportunity to consider operational improvements for the I-94 and I-194 roadways and ramps. These interstate improvements would work jointly with replacement alternatives for the Grant Marsh Bridge.



This study will provide project-level analyses and early decisions that follow Federal Highway Administration guidance under the Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) initiative. PEL is an integrated planning process that bridges the gap between long range/comprehensive planning and project level planning. The NDDOT intends to adopt or incorporate planning products from this study into the federal environmental review process, pursuant to Title 23 U.S.C. § 168(d)(4).



The public input meeting will provide a study update and offer an opportunity to review the Draft Purpose and Need, Range of Alternatives under consideration, and conceptual solutions for the Grant Marsh Bridge and I-94/I-194 roadways in the Midway area between Bismarck and Mandan.



If unable to attend the meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by Dec. 22, 2023, to Theresa Maahs, Stantec, 100 Collins Avenue, Suite 101, Mandan, ND 58554 or emailed to Theresa.Maahs@stantec.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

