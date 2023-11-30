Mountain Grove License Office Transitioning to A New Contractor

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the new management contract for the Mountain Grove License Office has been awarded to Amanda B. Rodgers. "The community of Mountain Grove, and its surrounding areas, definitely felt a huge impact when the office closed back in July. We are beyond excited to be re-opening the Mountain Grove License Office on December 13. As life-long residents of the area, we know these are some big shoes to fill. Our top priorities will be timely transactions and the same standard of customer service excellence that patrons are used to experiencing when they walk in," said Rodgers. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Please note that while the license office closed for transition on July 28, it will reopen at the same location, 120 Union Street, Mountain Grove, Mo., 65711, on December 13. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the telephone number will be 417-349-6808.

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here: License Offices Accepting Phone-In Vehicle Registration Renewals (mo.gov).



License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.



— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

