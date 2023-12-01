Vannessa AI, Thumbmachine's SDXL Personality

Thumbmachine Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with New Achievement: Vanessa AI Lands First Paid Gig with Sterlinga Jewelry

Thumbmachine, the cutting-edge AI-supported online thumbnail designer tool, is thrilled to announce a major milestone on its one-year anniversary. Vanessa, Thumbmachine's state-of-the-art AI personality crafted through SDXL technology and trained on 3D images generated with Maya, has secured her first paid gig as the lead model for renowned Spanish jewelry firm, Sterlinga.

Thumbmachine is a tool used by content creators, marketers, and individuals looking to enhance the visual presentation of their videos, social media posts, and marketing materials with professionally designed thumbnails. Utilizing AI-powered algorithms and customizable options, Thumbmachine is recognized as a practical and user-friendly solution in the competitive realm of online design tools.

Vanessa, Thumbmachine's SDXL personality, has been fine-tuned through the integration of 3D images crafted with Maya, an industry-standard software for 3D modeling and animation. The generated images were then fed back into the SDXL AI system, resulting in the development of Vanessa's distinctive personality, making her an exceptional model for various applications.

Sterlinga Jewelry, recognized for its commitment to elegance and innovation, has chosen Vanessa as its lead model for showcasing its exquisite jewelry collections. Vanessa's ability to exude sophistication and charm, coupled with Thumbmachine's advanced AI technology, aligns seamlessly with Sterlinga's vision for captivating visual presentations.

"We are ecstatic to celebrate Thumbmachine's one-year anniversary with the remarkable achievement of Vanessa securing her first paid gig with Sterlinga Jewelry," said Attila Jancsina, CEO of Thumbmachine. "This collaboration exemplifies the power of AI in revolutionizing the creative landscape, and we are honored to see Vanessa take center stage as a lead model for a prestigious brand like Sterlinga."

As Thumbmachine marks its one-year anniversary, the collaboration with Sterlinga Jewelry serves as evidence of the tool's capability to enhance visual content across various industries.

For more information about Thumbmachine and its revolutionary AI capabilities, visit thumbmachine.com

About Thumbmachine:

Thumbmachine is a leading AI-supported online thumbnail designer tool that empowers users to create professional thumbnails with ease. With its intuitive interface, AI-powered algorithms, and customization options, Thumbmachine is a valuable asset for content creators, marketers, and individuals seeking visually appealing designs for their videos, social media posts, and marketing materials.