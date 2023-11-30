Construction Begins on the St. Paul's Hospital Front Entrance Expansion Project

CANADA, December 1 - Released on November 30, 2023

Construction is underway on the St. Paul's Hospital Front Entrance Expansion project.

Graham Construction & Engineering Inc. is leading the construction of the fully accessible and expanded front entrance with 6,609 ft2 of interior renovations supporting the relocation of Patient Registration, Security and Information Services.

"We are pleased to see construction beginning on the St. Paul's Hospital front entrance renovation," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "This significant project will not only improve safety and accessibility to the facility but also provide First Nations and Métis residents a cultural space for healing, an important step in our reconciliation journey."

"We are excited to announce that construction has started on this project," Saskatoon Riversdale MLA Marv Friesen said. "Having been involved in consulting on this project for a long time, I am pleased that our government is responding to the concerns of staff and community members by delivering on a project that will benefit everyone who visits this hospital."

The upgrades to the existing facility include additional washrooms, a relocated gift shop and a First Nations and Métis Cultural Healing Centre.

"Marking the start of construction is an exciting step forward," Saskatchewan Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Andrew Will said. "Safety and accessibility are at the forefront of this project. The design of the entrance will also aid in patient flow with a new registration area for patients steps away from the main doors. We look forward to welcoming patients to these new spaces once construction is completed."

"St. Paul's Hospital is thrilled to proceed with this important project," St. Paul's Hospital Executive Director Tracy Muggli said. "In addition to safety and accessibility improvements, the Healing Centre will provide a culturally responsive space for connection and healing."

The new First Nations and Métis Healing Centre will offer space for celebration of culture and for patients to seek culturally safe healing. Emmanuel Health and the St. Paul's Hospital Foundation have committed to donating a share to the project.

"Projects like this become reality through the significant effort and dedication of individuals driven by a vision to enhance the care, comfort and safety of our health care facilities," Graham Construction District Manager Randy Schentag said. "Graham Construction is delighted to have been chosen to partner with the Saskatchewan Health Authority in realizing this vision. As a local contractor, projects of this nature hold immense significance for us, and we take great pride in contributing to the positive impact this project will have on our community."

Construction is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2025.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media DeskSaskBuilds and ProcurementReginaPhone: 306-520-3607Email: media.sbp@gov.sk.ca Cell: 306-520-3607

Media Desk

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca

Cell: 306-787-4083

Media Relations

Saskatchewan Health Authority

Regina

Phone: 1-833-766-4392

Email: media@saskhealthauthority.ca

Cell: 1-833-766-4392

