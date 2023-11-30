Supreme Court honors attorneys at Pro Bono Heroes Luncheon

TOPEKA—October 23 the Kansas Supreme Court honored four attorneys for their outstanding pro bono service during an inaugural Pro Bono Heroes Luncheon.

The luncheon was part of the National Celebration of Pro Bono week promoted by the American Bar Association Standing Committee on Pro Bono and Public Service.

"It was my honor to recognize these attorneys for their innovative work implementing clinics to help people with records expungement and driver's license reinstatements," said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. "Their willingness to donate their time and expertise to these causes is an inspiration to attorneys throughout Kansas."

The attorneys honored are:

Scott Stockwell, a solo attorney who, in collaboration with Code for Kansas City, developed Clear My Record, a pilot application used in expungement clinics across Kansas.

Matt Ellis, general counsel for Koch, was instrumental in establishing an annual expungement clinic in Sedgwick County.

Daren Bruschi, director of legal affairs for T-Mobile, collaborated with Kansas Legal Services and others at T-Mobile to sponsor two Johnson County expungement clinics this past year.

Robert Moody, with Martin Pringle, who is instrumental in driver’s license restoration clinics across the Wichita area. In addition to leading the Wichita Area Restoration Project, Moody trains other attorneys regarding driver’s license issues and solutions.

Honorees were nominated for their pro bono service by the Kansas Legal Services.