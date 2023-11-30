Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,032 in the last 365 days.

Core Development Group launches CEO corporate newsletter

Company CEO Corey Hawtin discusses 'Turmoil in the Housing Market and Core’s Commitment to Enhance Canadian Rental Housing'

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Development Group (“Core”, “Core Development” or the “Company”), an innovative Canadian developer specializing in delivering real estate solutions and purpose-built rentals to Ontario residents, is pleased to announce the launch of its inaugural newsletter addressing the state of the Canadian housing market.

The Company overview, upcoming product launches - including a Canadian single-family real estate investment trust (REIT) from Avanew Inc. and commentary from CEO Corey Hawtin is available on Core Development’s website here.

About Core Development Group

Core Development Group is a Toronto-based real estate developer of unique urban projects that combine innovative architectural design with high-quality construction. Core is setting a high benchmark in contemporary living with thoughtfully designed communities, from low-rise to high-rise projects throughout the great Toronto area (GTA) and the Golden Horseshoe. With a focus on sustainable development by incorporating green technologies into its projects, Core's current portfolio consists of 3500+ units representing over $3.5 billion in development value. Core also offers a comprehensive range of development and project management services to clients and joint venture partners including Avanew Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Core Development Group. Avanew’s focus is to acquire, renovate, and develop urban and suburban residential rental assets to address the growing demand for more affordable residential living and innovative housing options throughout Canada.

For more information or to sign up for upcoming newsletters, visit: www.coredevelopment.ca

Follow us on social: LinkedIn, Instagram,

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marianella DelaBarrera
Core Development Group
416-897-6644
marianella@coredevelopment.ca


Primary Logo

You just read:

Core Development Group launches CEO corporate newsletter

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more