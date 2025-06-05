PRESS RELEASE

Paris, June 5th 2025

Aive raises 12 million euros to become the world's leader

in automated video post-production

Its AI creative co-pilot is capable of generating - in just a few clicks - from a single original video, any desired variation of content (length, format, subtitles, localization...).





On the market since early 2024, Aive's proprietary technology has already won over more than 40 customers, including Stellantis, LVMH, Clarins, Groupe Seb, Meetic, Publicis, IPG, Datawords and Omnicom.





This Series A, led by Invus, aims to accelerate the large-scale deployment of Aive, whose objective is to become the world leader in this fast-growing market.





Paris, June 5th 2025 – Video post-production automation platform Aive raises €12 million in Series A funding, led by international investment firm Invus. This round of financing, which comes just over a year after the launch of its solution, supports Aive's ambition to become the global reference in a fast-expanding video market, based on its proprietary MGT (Multimodal Generative Technology) - a unique innovation that combines artificial intelligence, creativity and performance.

Create better, faster - in the age of omnipresent video

Video content has exploded in the last ten years and now accounts for over 80% of all digital content consumed. For brands, agencies and media, creating personalized content, tailored to each platform and audience, has become essential. But this need generates a considerable workload: nearly half of creative professionals say they spend more than 50% of their time on repetitive adaptation tasks. Aive responds to this challenge with a solution capable of automatically producing an optimized version for each channel, format or objective, from a single video.

Proprietary technology dedicated to enhancing creative performance.



Founded in 2019 by Olivier Reynaud, one of the co-founders of Teads (acquired by Altice in 2017), and Rudy Lellouche, former Adyoulike executive, Aive officially entered the market in January 2024 after an intensive R&D phase.

At the heart of Aive: an exclusive and proprietary technology “MGT” (Multimodal Generative Technology), which combines Generative AI, Analytical AI and multimodal analysis (image, sound, text, emotions, rhythm...). Its technological engine is based on a genetic algorithm capable of generating up to 100,000 back-end variations from a user-defined creative prompt. It automatically selects the best version, according to precise marketing objectives: performance on a social network, emotional impact, branding, storytelling... This result is presented via a creative AI co-pilot, which highlights the strengths of the proposed version, suggests concrete adjustments, and helps achieve a tailor-made performance score.

“Thanks to the convergence of AI Analytics, Generative AI, and our genetic optimization technology, Aive doesn't just automate creation: it maximizes performance. We've seen our customers achieve up to 2.5x more conversions and an average 30% reduction in cost of acquisition.”

— Rudy Lellouche, CPTO & Aive cofounder

A solution designed for large companies in all sectors

Aive was designed for the requirements of large organizations, with technology that is 100% secure, hosted in Europe, and adaptable to the constraints of international groups. Its data-first approach aligns every piece of content with a clear performance objective, while guaranteeing creativity and brand consistency. The platform is used in all industries - luxury, retail, media, entertainment, FMCG, automotive... - and on all types of content: ads, stories, trailers, organic videos, internal content, movies or TV shows.

Aive's “AI creative co-pilot” is 30 times faster (from tens of hours to a few minutes) and 20 times more cost-effective than non-automated solutions currently on the market. While its solution is aimed primarily at creative teams, professionals or semi-professionals with video needs (marketing, social media, communication...) the company hopes in the longer term to see its technology embraced by small and medium-sized businesses, or even content creators.

Rapid growth and world-class customers

Launched commercially in early 2024, Aive has already been adopted by over 40 international groups, including Stellantis, LVMH, Clarins, Groupe Seb, Meetic, Publicis, IPG, Datawords and Omnicom. With more than a million euros in annual recurring revenues, including 15% generated in the United States, the startup is entering an acceleration phase. With a staff of 20, Aive plans to triple its workforce by the end of 2026 to strengthen its technological lead and expand internationally.

“Our mission is simple: enable brands to produce videos more effectively, more quickly, and with a level of security and personalization to match their challenges. This fundraising will enable us to take a new step in our development and confirm our global ambition.”

— Olivier Reynaud, CEO & Aive cofounder

“Aive combines performance, scalability, and creative intelligence in a single platform. We believe in their ability to redefine video production standards on a global scale, and we're delighted to partner with Olivier and Rudy in this new phase of development.”

— Benedetto Staccia, Managing Director, Invus

Aive will be attending Viva Technology – 2025 Edition, Europe’s biggest startup and tech event, from June 11 to 14, at the AWS E11-004 space.

About Aive

Founded in 2019 in Paris by Olivier Reynaud (CEO) and Rudy Lellouche (CPTO), Aive is the first artificial intelligence platform dedicated to automating video post-production for businesses. Its mission: to support creative teams with a creative AI co-pilot and cutting-edge proprietary technology, MGT (Multimodal Generative Technology), able to automatically edit, personalize and optimize different versions of content, whether it comes from a single source video or a mix of several videos. Each version is then adapted to the targeted formats, channels and distribution objectives. Designed for all sectors - brands, agencies, media, TV, cinema... - Aive aims to become the world leader in automated video post-production.

About Invus

Since 1985, Invus has supported entrepreneurs in developing ambitious projects and transforming their business sectors. With a continuous capital structure of over $10 billion under management and offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Invus' investments are focused on the software, consumer and life sciences sectors.

