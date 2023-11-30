Submit Release
Attorney General Drummond comments on Hancock execution

OKLAHOMA CITY (Nov. 30, 2023) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond made the following statement today after the execution of Phillip Dean Hancock, who was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2001 murders of Robert Jett and James Lynch. The Attorney General attended the execution at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

"Justice has been served for the murders of Robert Jett and James Lynch. I hope today brings a measure of peace to the families of the men whose lives were tragically cut short by Phillip Dean Hancock."

