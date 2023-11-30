Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,050 in the last 365 days.

A Triumph of Resilience: Dr. Albert H. Yurvati's Inspiring Story Lights Up Times Square

Dr. Albert H. Yurvati, DO, PhD, DFACOS, FICS, FAHA

From surgeon to patient, the journey of Dr. Albert H. Yurvati illuminates the power of love, perseverance, and the inescapable fates.

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and emeritus professor Dr. Albert H. Yurvati is set to grace the iconic New York Times Square with a billboard display. The LED billboard, located at 1560 Broadway between 46th and 47th Street, right above the Pelé store, will showcase Dr. Yurvati and introduce his compelling life story, as detailed in his books “Wet My Hands” and “This to Me.”

The display promises a captivating glimpse into Dr. Yurvati's journey—from a distinguished cardiothoracic surgeon of international acclaim to a caregiver for his soulmate, Sharon, who suffered a stroke, and finally to a patient himself, diagnosed with the incurable multiple myeloma.

“Wet My Hands,” the first of his memoirs, narrates the unexpected twists and turns of life, from a career pinnacle to a cancer diagnosis, all woven together with humor, history, and passion. The subsequent book, “This to Me,” delves deeper into the fates' influence on his life, offering a continuation of resilience, humor, and passion.

In the heart of Times Square, Dr. Yurvati's story will serve as a beacon of hope, illustrating the triumph of the human spirit over adversity. The billboard is not just a display of his books but a testament to the enduring power of love, perseverance, and the indomitable spirit that defines his remarkable journey.

Don't miss the chance to witness this inspiring display at Times Square, a celebration of life, love, and the unwavering human spirit. Dr. Albert H. Yurvati's story, lit up in lights, is a testament to the triumph of resilience.

About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

A Triumph of Resilience: Dr. Albert H. Yurvati's Inspiring Story Lights Up Times Square

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more