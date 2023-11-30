Minister’s statement on filing the first unexplained wealth order in Canada

CANADA, November 30 - Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement about the first unexplained wealth order application filing:

“Today, the first in a series of unexplained wealth order applications will be filed with the British Columbia Supreme Court, with a hearing date expected on Jan. 11, 2024.

“As part of our Safer Communities Action Plan, we passed legislation to add a powerful tool under the Civil Forfeiture Act in the form of unexplained wealth orders. It is under this legislation that we will pursue ill-gotten gains more efficiently, including complex money-laundering cases, compelling people to explain how they acquired their wealth in cases where there are suspicions that it was generated from criminal activity.

“I cannot comment on the filing of these unexplained wealth order applications while they are before the court and the subject of ongoing litigation. However, I can confirm that we will continue to forfeit illegally obtained assets and redirect them to community safety and crime-prevention initiatives, which help repair the damage done by those who think that they can profit from crimes and illegal enterprises in British Columbia.

“Significantly, this is the first unexplained wealth order in Canadian legal history. This filing is the first in several unexplained wealth orders that will effectively put those engaging in illegal activity on notice.

“British Columbia will not tolerate criminals prospering in our communities. The public can have confidence that we will continue to go after illegally acquired properties, luxury vehicles, front businesses and money laundering schemes, and turn those assets into community benefits.”

Background:

The filed Notice of Civil Claim and the filed Application for an unexplained wealth order can be found on Court Services Online by referencing Supreme Court of British Columbia Vancouver Registry # S-235937.

Note: There may be a lag before the documents are posted online.