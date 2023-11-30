Submit Release
Wider, safer Highway 1 open through Kicking Horse Canyon

CANADA, November 30 - People travelling the Trans-Canada Highway through the Kicking Horse Canyon are now using a wider, safer, four-lane divided highway, with the opening of the new westbound lanes through Phase 4 of the project.

The opening of all four lanes on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, marks substantial completion of Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon project. Construction will pause for the winter. When work resumes in spring, the final pieces of the project will be completed, including landscaping, wildlife fence installation, limited final paving and painting of permanent line markings.

Construction in spring may require minor lane closures and delays. Details will be posted on the project website in March 2024.

This section of Highway 1 through the Kicking Horse Canyon has a posted speed limit of 80 km/h until completion in spring 2024. Following completion, it will be posted at 100 km/h. Motorists are reminded to be prepared for winter, drive appropriately for the conditions, and be alert to the presence of wildlife.

More than $600 million is being invested in the project, with the Government of Canada contributing $215.19 million and the B.C. government providing the remaining $385.58 million.

For information about the Kicking Horse Canyon project, visit: https://www.kickinghorsecanyon.ca/

