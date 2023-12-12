Pure Brazilian, BioClarity, Shaveworks, and Alpha Skincare Provide a New Way to Do Beauty: Greener and Cleaner
Silber Equity’s beauty portfolio includes four brands that cut costs for premier beauty results at homeFORT LEE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beauty products have come a long way. In 2024, there is no need to go to the salon for a blowout, a facialist for a glowing complexion, or get waxed for smooth results. Silber Equity’s portfolio features beauty brands that are the future with cutting-edge ingredients that drive innovation and clean beauty that gets results. Pure Brazilian, BioClarity, Shaveworks, and Alpha Skincare provide products that redefine personal care at home.
Five Solutions for Safe and Easy At-Home Beauty:
Smooth, healthy hair can be achieved at home.
The chemicals, time, and cost are three reasons to ditch the smoothing sessions at the salon. The same results can be had at home with less cost and less time in the chair. Pure Brazilian products provide dazzling shine, stronger cuticles, less breakage, and drastically cut styling time with fewer chemicals than other smoothing products.
Natural Acne solutions can have a significant impact without the toxins.
BioClarity’s Floralux is an exclusive blend of chlorophyll, antioxidants, and copper proven to reduce acne dramatically without harsh chemicals or toxins.
At-home hair removal is easy with the right products.
Waxing appointments are painful and time-consuming. At-home hair management with Shaveworks is a spa-like experience. The Pearl Soufflé Shave Cream and The Cool Fix soothing gel combine potent exfoliators to help prevent ingrown hairs, minimize razor bumps, and help relieve razor burns.
Glycolic Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) are proven to be good for younger-looking skin. AHAs gently exfoliate the skin, shedding the surface to uncover glowing skin and smoothing fine lines and wrinkles. For over 30 years, Alpha Skincare has had the clinically proven solution to get to younger-looking skin faster.
Fewer simple, effective, and safe ingredients can be more impactful. BioClarity is changing the standard for skincare with a consciously clean skincare line with green beauty options that are vegan and cruelty-free.
Silber Equity drives personal care brands that redefine beauty and introduces these iconic brands to a broader audience, taking their innovative, clean beauty portfolio to new heights. Alpha Skincare and Pure Brazilian Hair Care, Anthony, bioClarity, and Shaveworks are all part of Silber Equity’s portfolio. For exclusive insights, explore www.silberequity.com or email info@silberequity.com.
