A2Z Drone Delivery Opens Worldwide Headquarters in Torrance, C.A.

Torrance, C.A. – November 29, 2023 – A2Z Drone Delivery, Inc, developer of commercial drone delivery solutions, has announced the opening of its new worldwide headquarters in Torrance, CA. The expanded facility will allow A2Z Drone Delivery to continue its rapid growth as commercial drone delivery scales globally. The Torrance headquarters is the company’s base for research and development, product and software design, global sales and marketing, as well as customer training and support.

Initially launching the industry’s first commercial drone delivery winch in 2019. A2Z Drone Delivery’s RDS2 UAV winch is a drone agnostic solution that can be integrated with just about any commercial delivery UAV. The RDS2 is also available as a factory integrated feature with A2Z Drone Delivery’s growing fleet of ready-to-fly, off-the-shelf commercial logistics UAVs. The company is currently taking orders for its long-range RDSX Pelican hybrid VTOL delivery drone as well as the recently-released medium range RDST Longtail integrated delivery drone.

Combined with the A2Z Drone Delivery UAV winch, these platforms allow drone service providers and enterprise customers to scale drone operations while addressing the consumer-protection concerns with last-mile drone delivery. By conducting deliveries from altitude, A2Z Drone Delivery’s solutions protect recipients from spinning UAV propellers, while mitigating privacy concerns of low-flying drones and abating intrusive rotor noise. Depositing payloads from altitude also keeps the UAV high above trees, power lines and buildings enabling longer sight distances for missions requiring visual line of sight. Where regulations allow beyond-line-of-sight (BVLOS), A2Z Drone Delivery platforms are also able to conduct autonomous missions along prescribed delivery routes.

“We are thrilled to open our new worldwide headquarters in Torrance, C.A. where our growing team will continue to develop the next generation of autonomous commercial drone delivery solutions,” said Aaron Zhang, CEO and Co-Founder of A2Z Drone Delivery. “Planting our headquarters in the aerospace capital of the world ensures we have ready access to the highest quality aerospace talent and suppliers, and are able to continue the supportive relationships we have enjoyed with local government entities. From Torrance, we are able to provide in-person support for our customers, and have ready access to nearby flight test areas for flight trials and customer training.”

The new Torrance, CA headquarters mark another benchmark for the company’s rapid growth. A2Z Drone Delivery also recently expanded its Ground Zero Test Facility in Anji County outside Shanghai, China where company engineers conduct advanced autonomous BVLOS trials under real-life conditions. These consumer deliveries not only provide a valuable service to residents of the rural area but allow A2Z Drone Delivery developers to learn how people interact with its drone systems in real life, and adapt its designs to more seamlessly fit consumer demand.

In addition to residential parcel delivery, A2Z Drone Delivery solutions are being put to work by customers conducting medical deliveries, supporting first responders and search and rescue operations, streamlining offshore logistics, water sample collection, and more. For more details on the unique A2Z Drone Delivery solutions, please visit https://www.a2zdronedelivery.com/

About A2Z Drone Delivery, Inc.

With its patented delivery system, A2Z Drone Delivery, Inc. is developing innovative solutions to enable safe, accurate and low-noise drone deliveries. Focused on last-mile UAV delivery systems, A2Z Drone Delivery is creating UAV delivery platforms capable of pushing drone delivery into the mainstream of logistics operations. Based in Torrance, C.A., A2Z Drone Delivery originated as a drone delivery project at Brown University in 2016 and now services customers around the world which are leveraging its technology for a diverse array of applications. For more information visit: https://www.a2zdronedelivery.com/.



