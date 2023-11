St Albans // DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2006978

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: November 30, 2023, at approximately 0730 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-105 @ VT-236, Sheldon

VIOLATION: Driving with criminally suspended license

ACCUSED: Wayne Daudelin

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 30, 2023, at approximately 0730 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash on VT-105 near State Park Rd in Sheldon. Investigation revealed that the operator of the vehicle, Daudelin, had a criminally suspended license. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 01/16/2024 at 0830 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/16/24 0830hrs

