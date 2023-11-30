Minnesota’s medical cannabis program adds new delivery method for patients

News Release

Nov. 30, 2023

Minnesota will add dry herb vaporization to the list of approved delivery methods in the state’s medical cannabis program. Under state law, the new delivery method will be available to patients beginning Aug. 1, 2024.

Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham approved the new delivery method to provide an additional fast-acting option for patients.

Currently, patients enrolled in Minnesota’s medical cannabis program have three fast-acting options – sublingual tinctures, oil-based vaporizers and combustible smoking. Fast-acting products can take anywhere from one to 15 minutes for the effects to set in. These products tend to last anywhere from one to four hours. Dry herb vaporization provides patients with an alternative to combustion smoking.

The Minnesota Department of Health’s Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) received seven petitions to add new delivery methods during the 2023 process. Petitions for plants, concentrates, oil and weed nuggets, and rosin were dismissed, while the petition for dry herb vaporization was moved forward. The failed petitions were not supported by peer-reviewed studies that demonstrate evidence of benefit to patients.

OMC also received petitions to add conditions including anxiety, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and opioid use disorder. None were approved due to a lack of evidence or because they had been previously considered.

As in past years, OMC conducted a formal petition process to solicit public input on potential qualifying medical conditions and delivery methods for medical cannabis. Minnesotans submitted petitions in June and July.

When the Minnesota Legislature authorized the creation of the state’s medical cannabis program, the law included nine conditions that qualified a patient to receive medical cannabis. Today, the list of qualifying conditions is 19. Under state rules, the commissioner of health each year considers whether to add qualifying conditions and delivery methods.

For a complete list of qualifying medical conditions visit Medical Cannabis Qualifying Medical Conditions. Information is also available on the MDH website about How to Become a Medical Cannabis Patient.

