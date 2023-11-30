The Dumb Drywaller podcast goes live
Construction magnate Garry Sangha shares his life story during the launch of his podcast.SURREY, BC, CANADA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian construction magnate and CEO of Allure Ventures, CCI Group of Industries and Skie Hospitality Group, Garry Sangha has launched his own podcast. The podcast is called “Dumb Drywaller”, which is a homage to Garry’s background as a drywalling expert and the driving force behind his success.
In his first podcast, released on the 15th of November 2023, Garry tells us his own story and how his experiences and his family have shaped his beliefs and his own motivations behind starting a podcast, which, for a construction magnate like him, is not a natural or predictable initiative.
In the podcast, Garry shares how the name “Crystal Consulting” came about. The people behind the name were Garry’s sister Sandeep, and his wife Kiran, and while the company was registered as Crystal Consulting Inc., it did not and still does not do any consulting. Instead, the company started as a Drywall contractor, and drywall has remained the CCI brand and Garry’s enduring legacy, having worked on more than 250 buildings till date. Of course, the CCI brand is now attached to not one, but rather a group of companies, and Garry is not only a drywaller anymore, but a serial entrepreneur who now currently helms companies in construction, real estate development, and hospitality. However, Garry remains firmly and humbly attached to his roots, and thus when it came to naming his podcast, it had to refer to his beginnings.
In future, Garry hopes to use the podcast as a platform to sensitize others about certain burning issues like mental health and its impact on people, lack of proper healthcare in the city of Surrey, BC, where he has resided for three decades, youth participation in the electoral process of Canada, the Canadian housing crisis and immigration.
To this end, Garry is looking forward to inviting many distinguished guests from diverse fields on his podcast. Garry want’s his podcast to be a space where his guests can have a freewheeling chat over important issues, where no question is too taboo, and where actual brainstorming can take place to seek possible solutions to the problems plaguing the Canadian society at large.
The CCI group is well known in the Canadian construction industry, and Garry himself is a popular and influential member of the growing Indo-Canadian community, especially in Surrey, British Columbia, where Garry has been living for over two decades. Garry’s story has become a point of positive reference to many young immigrants from India looking to live the “Canadian Dream”. Garry had always wanted to study and seek a comfortable upper middle-class life. However, circumstances forced him to drop out of university and start working. Starting off in the lowest rung of an industry which was rife with racial animosity, the fact Garry was able to establish his own company and grow it to become one of the most respected names in Drywalling and finishing in British Columbia’s construction industry within two decades serves as an inspiration to many, especially young Indo-Canadian immigrants. Garry hopes that by sensitizing the youth in Canada about the importance of voting, the perils of narcotics which he laments are too readily available to youngsters, and by sharing the teachings that he received from his parents through this podcast, he will be able to make a positive impact on society.
The Dumb Drywaller podcast is available on Garry's official YouTube channel.
