MUNTERS UNVEILS NEXT GENERATION CIRCULATION FAN WITH MUNTERS DRIVE G2 MAX
CX 74 with Munters Drive G2 MAX EC motor technology offers the a combination of airflow and energy savings.
The CX 74 is the perfect solution for dairy farmers who are looking for a high-performance, energy-efficient, and durable circulation fan.”LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Munters Corporation, a leading manufacturer of ventilation and climate control systems for agricultural producers, today announced the launch of the CX 74 circulation fan with Munters Drive G2 MAX, the next generation of EC motor technology.
The CX 74 is designed and engineered specifically for the demanding conditions of a modern dairy operation, with the combination of airflow and energy savings 57,500 thrust cfm and 25.3 thrust cfm/watt, CX 74 with Munters Drive G2 delivers the best performance in its class.
The CX 74 with Munters Drive G2 MAX features:
• Integrated control box: Enjoy hassle-free setup with plug-and-play programming, saving hours of valuable set up time
• Propeller design which maximizes airflow and centerline velocity
• High quality fiberglass housing for a long lifespan and an oversized aerodynamic air intake provides the maximum airflow for a 74” propeller
• Chain or pipe mount hanging kits available for multiple ways to mount the fan, guard kit available separately
• Proudly designed and built in the USA with locally sourced components
"The CX 74 is the perfect solution for dairy farmers who are looking for a high-performance, energy-efficient, and durable circulation fan," said Craig Morley, sales director at Munters Corporation. "We are excited to offer our customers Munters Drive on the CX 74, this innovative new product and help them improve their dairy operations."
Additional benefits of the CX 74 include:
• Higher centerline velocity for more effective air movement and heat stress relief
• Fewer fans to install and maintain, lowering total cost of ownership
• Designed and built in the USA for maximum durability and performance
• Backed by Munters' industry-leading warranty and customer support
Both the CX 74 and the Munters Atlas 74 with Munters Drive G2 MAX are excellent choices for dairy farmers who are looking for a high-performance, energy-efficient circulation fan.
CX 74 is also available as a belt drive fan with 57,550 thrust cfm and 23.6 cfm/watt. All versions of the CX 74 are now available for purchase through agriculture equipment dealers and Munters sales representatives. For more information about Munters Corporation and the CX 74 with Munters Drive G2 MAX, please visit www.munters.com/atlas.
