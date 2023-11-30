Parks Department offers free Ultimate disc youth clinics

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department is teaming up with coaches from the Boston Ultimate Disc Alliance (BUDA) to offer free co-ed youth Ultimate disc clinics at the Carter Playground Bubble, 709 Columbus Avenue. The clinics are open to youth ages 7 to 14 for four weeks on Sundays from January 7 to January 28 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Ultimate, originally known as Ultimate Frisbee, is a non-contact team sport played with a disc flung by hand. Points are scored by passing the disc to a teammate in the opposing end zone. Ultimate is played across the world in pickup games and by recreational, school, club, professional, and national teams at various age levels and with open, women's, and mixed divisions. BUDA fosters the sport by providing opportunities to learn, play, and teach spirited Ultimate in the greater Boston area.

The new program BUDA is running with the Boston Parks and Recreation Department is for kids in grades 3 to 8, regardless of previous experience. The goal of the program is to help players develop their basic skills so they can play a safe, fun, and fair self-officiated game of Ultimate.

For more information and to sign up, visit boston.gov/sports. To stay up to date with news and events in Boston parks, sign up for our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.