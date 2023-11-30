Agribusiness Risk Underwriters Welcomes Tal Einhorn as Executive Vice President of Operations
ARU, the U.S. leader in specialty Farm / Ag product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology welcomes Tal Einhorn as EVP of Operations.
I am incredibly excited to join ARU, a company that has established itself as a team of innovators and thought leaders... and to help the company achieve its goal of being the best in the world.”WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agribusiness Risk Underwriters (ARU), the U.S. leader in specialty Farm / Ag product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology, announced today the hiring of Tal Einhorn as Executive Vice President of Operations. Einhorn's addition to the ARU leadership team comes during a period of rapid growth and expansion for the company, as market demand for ARU's proprietary products and services continues to escalate.
— Tal Einhorn, Executive Vice President of Operations
With over a decade of operations experience at one of the largest insurers in the United States and as a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, Einhorn brings a proven track record of leadership success to the ARU team. In his most recent role as Director of Strategy and Operations at Liberty Mutual Insurance, he led numerous operational initiatives that resulted in meaningful quantifiable gains, such as a digital process transformation that produced a 21% decrease in outsourcing and an error rate of less than 1%, an automation and consolidation of sales reporting that saved over 2,000 work hours annually, and the execution of a Lean-based operational strategy that resulted in $13M in cost reduction. Additionally, Einhorn’s commitment to improving the professional experience of the operations team led to a 90% decrease in employee turnover and a 99% employee approval rating.
”I am thrilled to add Tal to the ARU team,” said William “Will” Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of ARU. “In 2023, ARU’s written premiums have more than doubled over the previous year. As the company prepares to double in size again over the next 12-18 months, it is critical for us to prioritize scalable operational excellence. Tal’s strengths include his leadership experience at a top five U.S. property and casualty insurer and his commitment to executing constantly-improving best-in-class operations, but it is his entrepreneurial spirit and curious mindset that make him a special fit to help lead ARU.”
Einhorn expressed his enthusiasm about joining ARU, stating, “I am incredibly excited to join ARU, a company that has established itself as a team of innovators and thought leaders. It is amazing to observe the level of growth and success that can be achieved when motivated and inquisitive people push themselves to achieve something great. I am eager to help lead the advancement of operational excellence at ARU and to help the company achieve its goal of being the best in the world.”
Agribusiness Risk Underwriters was founded in 2016 and has quickly risen to become the U.S. leader in specialty Farm / Ag product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology. ARU uses fundamental scientific principles, granular weather metrics, proprietary technology, and niche expertise to maintain a sustainable and profitable risk portfolio of historically challenging Farm / Ag risks, all while providing a superior experience to policyholders. ARU serves a diverse network of retail producers, wholesalers, and carriers, providing not only traditional underwriting and loss control services, but also technology, product development, operational support, and reinsurance capacity.
Chandler Griffith, Marketing Coordinator
Agribusiness Risk Underwriters
chandler@agrisku.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn