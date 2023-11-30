Maine Agricultural Water Management Board Meeting
MAINE, December 6 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: December 6, 2023
Start Time: 9:00 AM
Location: University of Maine Diagnostic Research Laboratory, 17 Godfrey Drive, Orono, Maine 04473 and Zoom
Meeting description/purpose:
Items for discussion include the Farmers Drought Relief Focus Group Report, and a review of the Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry's L. D. 1998 Report to the Legislature. Other business may be discussed.
For further information, contact:
Name: Mark Hedrich
Phone: 207-287-7608