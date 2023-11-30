Maine Agricultural Water Management Board Meeting

MAINE, December 6 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: December 6, 2023

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: University of Maine Diagnostic Research Laboratory, 17 Godfrey Drive, Orono, Maine 04473 and Zoom

Meeting description/purpose:

Items for discussion include the Farmers Drought Relief Focus Group Report, and a review of the Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry's L. D. 1998 Report to the Legislature. Other business may be discussed.

For further information, contact:

Name: Mark Hedrich

Phone: 207-287-7608