blackshark.ai and Eagle 3D Streaming Team Up

BURLINGAME, Ca / GRAZ, Austria; November 30, 2023. Eagle 3D Streaming and blackshark.ai are teaming up to provide a geospatial 3D Digital Twin that can be experienced in any web browser. This collaboration is relevant and good news for many companies and industries, as it allows everyone to experience any location on the surface of the globe in photorealistic 3D in every web browser based on Eagle 3D Streaming’s pixel streaming technology.

Eagle 3D Streaming enables the global deployment of Unreal Game Engine based applications within minutes through their self-serve pixel streaming platform. blackshark.ai specializes in generating a real-time, realistic, and semantic 3D digital twin of the entire planet. The digital twin of the world experienced via the blackshark.ai Globe Plugin for Unreal Engine leveraging can now be seamlessly streamed through the Eagle’s platform. With its flexibility and unique feature updates, Eagle 3D Streaming ensures high visualization quality during the data streaming process. This collaboration allows customers using the digital twin platform to experience a realistic view without any delays or compromises. This integration provides benefits such as real-time visualization, high-quality visuals, seamless access, collaboration, cost-effectiveness, scalability, and enhanced accessibility. This integration empowers users to fully leverage the potential of the digital twin for analysis, decision-making, and collaborative efforts.

“blackshark.ai's partnership with Eagle 3D Streaming has been a game-changer. Their pixel streaming technology superbly complements our 3D digital twin, offering users a seamless, photorealistic experience of any global location directly in their web browsers. This collaboration is not just an innovation but a leap forward in making advanced digital twin technology like SYNTH3D accessible and scalable."

Hannes Walter, VP Product Management - 3D Simulation Environments, blackshark.ai

blackshark.ai possesses a real-time photorealistic 3D digital twin of the entire world. Their geospatial platform utilizes machine learning algorithms to extract valuable insights about the planet’s infrastructure from current satellite and aerial imagery on a global scale. By employing artificial intelligence, missing attributes are enriched to create a photorealistic, geo-typical digital twin. These results can be utilized for visualization, simulation, mapping, mixed reality environments, and other enterprise solutions. The massive cloud-computing capability of blackshark.ai enables rapid updates at any time.

blackshark.ai SYNTH3D is a synthetic but realistic 3D replica of the surface of our planet derived from Maxar Vivid – a current, color-corrected and high-resolution global set of 2D satellite imagery.

Eagle 3D Streaming Platform enables real-time streaming and visualization of the blackshark.ai Digital Twin model, including buildings with accurate heights, vegetation coverage, and more. This integration allows users to access and interact with the digital twin in a dynamic and responsive manner, facilitating better understanding and data analysis Users can access highly detailed 3D city models, allowing them to explore building volumes, rooftop reconstructions, tree positions, and other features.

The Eagle 3D Streaming Platform prioritizes delivering high-quality visuals, ensuring that users can experience the blackshark.ai Digital Twin Platform with impressive graphics and intricate details. This emphasis on visual fidelity enhances the realism of the digital twin, enabling more informed decision-making and analysis.

One of the key advantages of streaming through our platform is the seamless access it provides to the blackshark.ai Digital Twin data. Users can effortlessly access the platform without the need to download or install large files or complex software. This eliminates barriers to entry and enables quick and easy access from various devices.

The collaborative features of the Eagle 3D Streaming Platform facilitate collaboration and sharing within the blackshark.ai Digital Twin data. Multiple users can simultaneously access and interact with the digital twin, fostering teamwork, knowledge sharing, and collective decision-making.

Eagle 3D Streaming Platform offers cost-effectiveness for the users of blackshark.ai, as it eliminates the requirement for high-end hardware or powerful computing devices to run resource-intensive digital twin applications. The processing power and rendering capabilities are offloaded to the server, reducing hardware requirements and associated costs.

Scalability is another advantage provided by pixel streaming platforms like the Eagle 3D Streaming Platform. The blackshark.ai digital twin model can accommodate a large number of users and scale according to demand. This scalability is particularly beneficial when multiple users or teams need simultaneous access and collaboration within the digital twin environment.

Pixel streaming enhances the accessibility of the blackshark.ai data to the whole world. Users can access the platform from anywhere with an internet connection, enabling remote work and empowering users to leverage the capabilities of the digital twin regardless of their physical location.

The team-up between Eagle 3D Streaming and blackshark.ai brings together cutting-edge technology and a seamless streaming experience, enhancing the possibilities for users of the digital twin platform. Through the collaboration, Eagle 3D Streaming facilitates the seamless streaming of blackshark.ai’s data, ensuring that users can access the most recent and updated information. Automated updates enable users to leverage the latest data for their applications.

About blackshark:

blackshark.ai is revolutionizing the way we visualize our world by reconstructing the entire globe in photorealistic 3D. As a leader in geospatial data analysis and visualization, blackshark.ai employs AI-driven technology to transform satellite imagery into highly detailed digital environments. Renowned for their contributions to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, their platform is pivotal for various applications, including urban planning, simulation, and augmented reality, making them a vital player in the advancement of global mapping and visualization technologies.

About Eagle 3D Streaming:

3D Streaming, commonly referred to as 'Eagle 3D', established in 2020, has emerged as a pioneer in making pixel streaming accessible, scalable, and cost-effective. The company tackles the complexities of real-time internet streaming, particularly in enterprise deployment, scaling, and data management. Eagle 3D developed a user-friendly, self-serve system that enables users to upload, manage, and stream their Unreal Engine applications seamlessly. Backed by an Epic MegaGrant, the company has expanded its offerings to include on-premises deployments, straightforward web interfaces, and comprehensive full-stack development options.



