NEW ORLEANS 48th ANNUAL HOLIDAY HOME TOURS

Historic Garden District Announces the 48th Annual Holiday Home Tours

The Historic Garden District of New Orleans is thrilled to announce the 48th Annual Holiday Home Tours, a beloved tradition that invites residents and visitors to experience the magic of the holiday season. Set for December 9th and 10th, 2023, the tours offer a unique opportunity to explore some of the most beautifully decorated homes in this iconic neighborhood.

From 10 am to 4 pm on both days, tour-goers can enjoy a leisurely stroll through the enchanting streets of the Garden District, where they will be welcomed into a selection of private homes, each boasting their own distinct style and holiday décor.

In addition to the home tours, a special Tour Boutique will be hosted at the Louise S. McGehee School, located at 2343 Prytania Street. Open from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm on both days, the boutique will feature a variety of holiday-themed items and gifts, perfect for those looking to take a piece of New Orleans holiday charm home with them.

Karen Brem, the Marketing Director of the Historic Mardi Gras Inn in the French Quarter, encourages visitors to embrace the holiday spirit brought forth by this event. “The Holiday Home Tours in the Garden District are a true embodiment of the festive spirit and unique charm of New Orleans. We invite everyone to partake in this wonderful tradition,” says Brem.

While attending the tours, visitors are welcome to enjoy clean, affordable lodging at the Historic Mardi Gras Inn. Located in the heart of the French Quarter, the inn offers a cozy and welcoming atmosphere, with a staff dedicated to ensuring a memorable stay.

“This event is not just a tour; it’s an experience that captures the essence of New Orleans during the holidays. It’s an opportunity to create lasting memories and to be immersed in the vibrant culture of our city,” adds Brem.

Tickets for the 48th Annual Holiday Home Tours will be available for purchase online and at designated locations in the city. All proceeds from the event will go towards the preservation and maintenance of the historic Garden District.

For more information about the Holiday Home Tours and to reserve your stay at the Historic Mardi Gras Inn, please visit historicmardigrasinn.com or contact (504)566-1177.

The Historic Mardi Gras Inn looks forward to welcoming all and sharing the holiday joy that New Orleans has to offer!

About the Historic Mardi Gras Inn

The Historic Mardi Gras Inn, nestled in the French Quarter of New Orleans, offers guests a unique and authentic experience. Known for its clean, comfortable accommodations and friendly, welcoming staff, the inn is a favorite among travelers seeking a true taste of New Orleans charm. Conveniently located, it serves as an ideal base for exploring the rich culture and history of the city.