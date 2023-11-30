Town of Waterford, CT, Streamlines Procurement Processes with OpenGov
The new system has the potential to streamline procurement processes and enable a more efficient means of internal and external communication.CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to streamline the laborious work of creating bids and managing contracts, the Town of Waterford, Connecticut, sought a modern solution to enhance its procurement processes. After reviewing the field, the Town decided to partner with OpenGov, the leader in procurement software for our nation’s local governments.
Located just 45 minutes from New Haven, the Town of Waterford is always looking for opportunities to innovate across departments. In its search for a new procurement system, the Town wanted to find a platform that could replace inefficient paper-based systems and improve departmental communication. It also wanted to centralize and simplify the procurement process, and significantly cut down development time. The comprehensive solution provided by OpenGov Procurement stood out for its capability to improve internal decision-making and increase vendor engagement, addressing the Town's focus on improving communication and increasing vendor responses.
With the implementation of OpenGov Procurement, Waterford is poised for transformative change. The new system has the potential not only to streamline procurement processes but also to enable a more efficient and effective means of internal and external communication around procurement. The Town may also see enhanced vendor response rates and improved productivity.
The Town of Waterford, CT, joins a growing number of public sector entities that are revolutionizing their operations with OpenGov's innovative, cloud-based software, designed specifically to meet the complex needs of government agencies.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
