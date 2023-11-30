AdPredictive Achieves the New AWS Advertising and Marketing Competency
EINPresswire.com/ -- November 29, 2023 – AdPredictive, leaders in customer intelligence, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the category of Advertising Intelligence. Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency recognizes AdPredictive for its expertise in providing marketers with powerful customer intelligence software that empower advertisers and marketers to reinvent workloads with solutions that unlock privacy-safe insights, customer understanding, and ROI prediction.
As advertisers and marketers look to leverage the cloud to innovate and achieve digital transformation, they are increasingly in need of partners with services and solutions that are purpose-built to meet their needs. AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency Partners provide these customers – including advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, advertising and marketing technology providers, and analytics service providers – with AWS-validated solutions and services, helping to accelerate their transformation.
The AdPredictive Customers 360 solution on AWS, unlocks high-value customer intelligence from protected 1st-party data. Marketers can analyze customer visuals detailing targeting attributes and insights including privacy-safe demographics, behaviors, interests, TV/streaming habits and US national benchmarks. Our customers can predict profile ROI, export related IDs and activate across media with no additional fees for use.
Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency differentiates AdPredictive in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the advertising and marketing industry.
To achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Competency designation, AWS Competency Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.
“Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency reinforces that AdPredictive is a leader in marketing innovation,” said Kristin Frank, CEO at AdPredictive. “Our intelligence and ROI prediction have gained game-changing momentum backed by the agility and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”
“It’s an easy way to get insights,” said Yuan Feng, Data Engineer at Clear Channel Outdoor. “We can expand the power of our data to the marketing team without [them] needing technical chops.”
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify validated AWS Partner solutions and services for specific industry use cases.
Explore the AWS Partner solutions and/or services offered in AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace, or the AWS Partner Network (APN), including AdPredictive.
About AdPredictive
AdPredictive, leaders in customer intelligence, unlocks data-driven customer intelligence for smarter marketers. Take action on the industry’s most powerful combination of ROI prediction, privacy-safe customer understanding and unlimited ID exports with no additional fees for use. AdPredictive Customers 360 solutions are secured by AWS Clean Rooms and trusted by the teams at Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Global, P&G’s Reset Digital, Ad Council and Learfield. For more information, visit adpredictive.com or contact info@adpredictive.com.
Laura Crossley
As advertisers and marketers look to leverage the cloud to innovate and achieve digital transformation, they are increasingly in need of partners with services and solutions that are purpose-built to meet their needs. AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency Partners provide these customers – including advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, advertising and marketing technology providers, and analytics service providers – with AWS-validated solutions and services, helping to accelerate their transformation.
The AdPredictive Customers 360 solution on AWS, unlocks high-value customer intelligence from protected 1st-party data. Marketers can analyze customer visuals detailing targeting attributes and insights including privacy-safe demographics, behaviors, interests, TV/streaming habits and US national benchmarks. Our customers can predict profile ROI, export related IDs and activate across media with no additional fees for use.
Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency differentiates AdPredictive in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the advertising and marketing industry.
To achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Competency designation, AWS Competency Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.
“Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency reinforces that AdPredictive is a leader in marketing innovation,” said Kristin Frank, CEO at AdPredictive. “Our intelligence and ROI prediction have gained game-changing momentum backed by the agility and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”
“It’s an easy way to get insights,” said Yuan Feng, Data Engineer at Clear Channel Outdoor. “We can expand the power of our data to the marketing team without [them] needing technical chops.”
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify validated AWS Partner solutions and services for specific industry use cases.
Explore the AWS Partner solutions and/or services offered in AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace, or the AWS Partner Network (APN), including AdPredictive.
About AdPredictive
AdPredictive, leaders in customer intelligence, unlocks data-driven customer intelligence for smarter marketers. Take action on the industry’s most powerful combination of ROI prediction, privacy-safe customer understanding and unlimited ID exports with no additional fees for use. AdPredictive Customers 360 solutions are secured by AWS Clean Rooms and trusted by the teams at Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Global, P&G’s Reset Digital, Ad Council and Learfield. For more information, visit adpredictive.com or contact info@adpredictive.com.
Laura Crossley
AdPredictive
press@adpredictive.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn