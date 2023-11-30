Job Announcement: Temporary Law Clerk

Job TItle: Temporary Law Clerk

Location: Bismarck, ND

Terms: Full Time-Temporary / Non-Exempt

Salary: $20.37 per hour, Grade 4

Application Deadline: Open Until Filled

Under supervision of an Assistant State’s Attorney, is responsible for a broad range of duties including conducting legal research, preparing research memos, drafting motions and orders, and assisting in the courtroom with trials.

Candidate Requirements:

Must be a law school student from an accredited law school working toward a juris doctorate degree, preference given to 2Ls. Must be eligible for practice under the rules for limited practice of law by law students. Applicants will be subject to a post offer criminal background check.

Primary Job Duties

Assist with the preparation of legal documents, pleadings, motions, briefs, and orders; appear in court as required.

Assist with legal research and criminal prosecutions including jury trials and appeals.

Assist attorneys with legal work and anything that is quasi-legal in nature.

Perform other duties as required and assigned.

Communicate clearly and concisely, orally and in writing.

Knowledge of appropriate legal terminology necessary.

Thorough knowledge of purpose and content of documents required and used within the court system.

Must be proficient with word processing software and possess excellent typing skills.

Applicants must apply and register at the following website: http://www.burleighco.com/jobs/

Applications must also include the following:

Cover letter Resume Three (3) professional references Unofficial Transcripts Non-law review writing sample

Applications and all supporting material must be received in the Burleigh County Human Resources office by the deadline listed.

Burleigh County only accepts applications online for vacant positions that are listed on their website.