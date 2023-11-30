Meals That Heal Program Brightens the Holidays for Families in Need
Prominent AIP and paleo meal delivery service, Paleo on the Go, donates nourishing Thanksgiving bundles to deserving families.LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paleo On The Go, a leading nationwide Autoimmune Protocol (AIP) meal delivery service, has committed to giving back to the community since 2015 through its Meals That Heal program. This initiative enables the company to donate nutrient-dense, AIP-compliant Thanksgiving bundles to families with financial hardships and dietary restrictions. The company believes in crafting meals exclusively with sustainably and ethically sourced ingredients, underlining the positive impact of high-quality food on autoimmune diseases and gut health.
From November 1 to November 8, 2023, Paleo On The Go accepted nominations and selected three deserving families to support during Thanksgiving. The service donated three Thanksgiving bundles containing nutrient-dense, AIP-compliant food, total donations amounting to $1,000. Each food bundle, serving four people, featured a variety of items, including Pasture Raised, Antibiotic/Hormone-Free Sliced Turkey, Sweet & Savory Pork and Biscuit Stuffings, Sweet Potato Casseroles, Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravies, Pumpkin Pies, Pumpkin Spice Crumb Cakes, and Golden Apple Crumble Bars.
These wholesome bundles brought nourishment and comfort to the families' tables, adding to their joy this holiday season. One grateful recipient said, "I appreciate the free Thanksgiving meal from the Meals That Heal initiative. It's a dream come true to feed my family a healthy meal that's safe for my autoimmune condition and my son's peanut allergy. This unexpected donation has eased our stress and financial worries this holiday. Thank you so much!"
Dave Rohde, the Founder and CEO of Paleo on the Go, who has autoimmune conditions, emphasized the company's belief in the healing potential of real food from sustainable farms. "What you eat significantly impacts your life. I know firsthand the importance of having convenient, nutrient-dense meals. We believe in the healing power of real food, and our mission is to share this knowledge and provide high-quality, fully prepared meals to people across our country. We're committed to helping those in need. That's at the core of our mission."
About Paleo on the Go, LLC
Paleo on the Go, LLC has operated in Largo, FL, since 2012. They collaborate with various health authorities across the United States to deliver Paleo and AIP meals nationwide. For more information, please visit www.paleoonthego.com or call us at 855-447-2536.
Recipient Interviews Available Upon Request
Lauren Rhineberger
Paleo On The Go, LLC
lauren@paleoonthego.com