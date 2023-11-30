Cenobot SP50 and Beacon Hill at Eastgate

HelloGard Robotics partners with Beacon Hill at Eastgate, a milestone in senior living and autonomous cleaning robots, changing workforce automation.

HelloGard Robotics Announces Partnership with Beacon Hill at Eastgate during Leading Age 2023

HelloGard Robotics, a provider of autonomous robots and workforce automation solutions, is pleased to announce a partnership with Beacon Hill at Eastgate, representing a significant milestone in the world of senior living communities and autonomous cleaning robots.

The partnership was established during the LeadingAge 2023 annual meeting held in Chicago, Illinois, bringing together over 5,500 aging services professionals and providing a platform for this collaboration that is set to shape the future of senior living.

Beacon Hill at Eastgate, a senior living community in Grand Rapids, MI, has taken the step of becoming the first community in the world to deploy the CenoBot SP50, demonstrating their commitment to providing a superior living environment for their residents.

Beacon Hill at Eastgate is a renowned Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) with a sprawling 600,000 square feet of space that requires regular cleaning and maintenance. By adopting the CenoBot SP50, Beacon Hill is ensuring high standards of cleanliness and setting an example for senior living communities worldwide.

The CenoBot SP50 is designed to be efficient, effective, and user-friendly. It navigates through complex environments using state-of-the-art 3D Lidar technology to adapt to its surroundings, avoid obstacles, and ensure thorough cleaning of floors. This solution enhances the quality of life for residents and increases the productivity of staff and operations.

"We are pleased to have Beacon Hill at Eastgate as our first Senior Living Community Partner for the deployment of the CenoBot SP50," said Sanjeev Shetty, co-founder of HelloGard Robotics. “Their commitment to innovation and the well-being of their residents is commendable. We believe this partnership is a testament to collaboration and innovation within the aging services industry, inspiring others to embrace technology for the benefit of residents and staff alike.”

Beacon Hill is embracing cutting-edge technology, enhancing the quality of life for residents and providing an innovative tool to assist their team in maintaining such a large facility. “This technology automates and streamlines maintenance tasks, allowing the facility team to focus on high-touch, detailed tasks for our community members,” says April Schaab, Director of Operations.

About HelloGard Robotics

HelloGard Robotics brings innovation, design, and robotics as a service to the senior living, healthcare, and hospitality verticals, aiming to improve the quality of life for residents and simplify operations for facility staff. For more information, visit www.hellogard.com.

About Beacon Hill at Eastgate

Beacon Hill at Eastgate is dedicated to engaging seniors in an active and fulfilling retirement. Its campus offers a continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing and rehabilitation. Beacon Hill integrates a service model characterized by best practices in social and clinical services with excellence in hospitality. For more information, visit beaconhillgr.org.

