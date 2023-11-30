Submit Release
Positon AI and Salesforce.com Announce Strategic Alliance to Revolutionize M&A and Business Analytics

Strategic partnership and alliance in M&A space

Empowering a New Era in M&A Strategy and Analytics with Advanced AI Technology

"This collaboration is not just a milestone for Positon AI, but a real leap forward in how AI can further enhance M&A workflows and analytics." Reach out for demo or sign up for a free trial!”
— Rabie Zahri, CEO of Positon AI
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking development, Positon AI, a pioneer in automated M&A workflows and AI-powered real-time analytics, has joined forces with Salesforce.com, the renowned global leader in CRM solutions. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the business world, promising to redefine the approach to mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and enhance overall business operations management.



At the heart of this collaboration is the integration of Positon AI’s cutting-edge AI tools with Salesforce.com’s platform. This synergy is set to streamline the M&A process significantly, bringing about a new era of efficiency and precision in decision-making. By harnessing the power of advanced AI within the familiar framework of Salesforce.com, businesses can expect a transformative experience in managing M&A activities.

Enhanced Real-Time Analytics

A key feature of this partnership is the introduction of real-time analytics into Salesforce's ecosystem. This enhancement will provide businesses with instant, actionable insights, essential for various critical functions and strategic decisions. The blend of Positon AI’s sophisticated analytics with Salesforce.com’s robust system promises a marked improvement in how companies access and utilize vital data.

Improved Business Operations

Integrating Positon AI’s capabilities into Salesforce.com is not just about refining the M&A process; it's about elevating business operations as a whole. Companies will now be able to leverage smarter, data-driven strategies, bolstered by the advanced analytical prowess of Positon AI and the comprehensive customer relationship management of Salesforce.com.

Global Reach and Expansion

The alliance is underpinned by a joint go-to-market strategy, targeting a global outreach. This initiative aims to bring the innovative benefits of this platform to businesses worldwide, revolutionizing the way they handle M&A and analytics. The partnership is poised to make a significant impact on the global business landscape, setting new standards in business operations and strategy development.

Transformative Impact on Businesses

This integration heralds a new chapter in business strategy and operations, particularly for companies actively engaged in M&A. It opens doors to a more streamlined, analytics-driven approach, combining the technological excellence of Positon AI with the operational prowess of Salesforce.com. This alliance is poised to become a cornerstone in the modern business toolkit, enabling companies to navigate the complexities of M&A with unprecedented ease and insight.

Getting Started

Businesses keen on leveraging this revolutionary integration can find detailed information and begin their journey on Salesforce AppExchange and the Positon AI website. This collaboration invites companies to step into the future of M&A and business analytics, equipped with the best tools the industry has to offer.

Positon AI - M&A Capability as a Service

