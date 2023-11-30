European Training Foundation’s 2024 Work Programme approved

The European Training Foundation (ETF) has received approval for its work programme for 2024. The Governing Board that gave the go-ahead for the strategic plan included representatives of EU Member States, the European Commission, and observers from the European Parliament.

The ETF’s 2024 work programme prioritises partner countries, with a dedicated focus on Ukraine, candidate countries, including Georgia and Moldova, and those with EU bilateral association agreements. The plan urgently promotes digitalisation and innovation in education, supporting the development of green skills, and ensuring gender equality and social inclusion.

Also, the plan stresses the need to expand skills intelligence tools, advise on active labour market policies, modernise qualification systems, and promote vocational excellence.

Also, the ETF will be actively engaged in a range of further extra-budgetary projects, including an education programme tailored for the Eastern Partnership region, to address specific regional needs and promote education and skills development on a broader scale.

“Next year, when we will also celebrate our 30th anniversary and build on the experience gained during the period, we will continue to offer quality monitoring and analysis on education and training systems, skills foresight, and policy advice to maximise the reach and impact of the expertise of the ETF. The work in partnerships and recognition of the increased fragility in the geopolitical landscape is a crucial part of our approach,” said ETF Director, Pilvi Torsti.

