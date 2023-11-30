Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls Opens in Fernandina Beach, Florida, 6th Florida Location
Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls - Fernandina Beach is the company’s 28th U.S. LocationFERNANDINA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mason's Famous Lobster RollsⓇ, the fast-casual franchise known for authentic New England-style lobster rolls made with wild caught Maine lobster, will open its 28th location on November 18th in historic downtown Fernandina Beach on Amelia Island, Florida. This newest location marks the company’s sixth Florida location and 28th U.S. location.
Lobster rolls have grown in popularity due, in part, to its value. Instead of pricey whole lobsters found in upscale restaurants, lobster rolls made with chunks of prime lobster are more accessible. With a casual, coastal vibe and friendly service, Mason Famous Lobster Rolls provides guests with an authentic New England experience centered around sustainably sourced seafood, with lobster taking center stage. Every lobster roll Mason’s serves is made with simple, time-honored recipes that guests appreciate for their authenticity. There are menu items to choose from for all ages, from entrees and soups to salads, sides, and drinks.
Founded in 2014 by Dan Beck, a former restaurant seafood buyer who spent time with Maine lobstermen, Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls brings the traditions and flavors of Maine lobstering communities to locations across the U.S. “We take pride in sourcing our lobster for all of the franchises straight from Maine lobstermen,” says Beck. “It’s how we ensure guests can enjoy the sweetest, highest-quality lobster available.” The company’s dedication to honesty and excellence is why the restaurant has become the largest brick-and-mortar chain in the U.S. with the widest variety of rolls.
"There’s nothing not to love with the quaint, historic town of Fernandina Beach,” says Sergey Smirnov, owner of Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls Amelia Island . “We feel this is the perfect spot for a Mason's location and are honored to be part of this incredible community. It’s exciting to support our newest franchise as they share the fresh flavors of Maine lobster with locals and visitors alike while honoring the area's rich history and natural beauty.”
Fernandina Beach is the heart of Amelia Island and considered by many to be one of the best beach towns in Florida. From its miles of white-sand beaches and charming main street to its historical significance and year-round outdoor events, Fernandina is as much of a tight, small-town community as it is a beloved tourist destination.
Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls Fernandina Beach joins a thriving local food scene on Amelia Island, including a popular farmer’s market across the street. The restaurant is situated in a building over 100 years old, near the oldest, pre-prohibition bar in America, and offers a charming patio for al fresco dining. As with all Mason’s restaurants, the Fernandina Beach location features classic decor with Maine-inspired accents. It will offer five varieties of lobster rolls, including its signature Classic Lobster Roll and Connecticut Roll, as well as lobster bisque and New England clam chowder, lobster mac and cheese, fresh salads, side dishes, and a kids’ menu.
Mason’s is located at 708 Centre Street and is open weekdays from 11 A.M. until 9 P.M, with extended weekend hours 11 A.M until 10 P.M.
About Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls
Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls is the largest fast-casual, brick-and-mortar chain in the U.S. with the broadest variety of 100% Maine lobster rolls. The company was founded in 2014 and began franchising stores in 2016 with a focus on quality and authenticity. Today, you can find Mason’s stores across the country and can order online from anywhere in the contiguous U.S. with next-day delivery. To learn more about Mason’s, visit https://www.masonslobster.com/.
