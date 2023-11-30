THE SALVATION ARMY EASTERN TERRITORY RECEIVES $250,000 FROM DOLLY PARTON’S $1 MILLION THANKSGIVING DAY DONATION
Dolly Parton’s generous Thanksgiving Day donation is a tremendous way to launch our 2023 Red Kettle Campaign.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Salvation Army USA Eastern Territory announced today that it will receive $250,000 from Dolly Parton’s $1 million Thanksgiving Day donation to the non-profit’s 2023 Red Kettle Campaign.
— Commissioner William A. Bamford, The Salvation Army USA Eastern Territory
Before taking the stage for her historic halftime performance at last week’s Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Game, Parton announced that she is donating $1 million to support The Salvation Army’s work across the United States.
“There’s a feeling that you get when you do give, and I give from the heart. Love and giving is what it should be about,” Parton said while describing what motivates her philanthropy.
Commissioner William A. Bamford, the Territorial Commander of The Salvation Army USA Eastern Territory, announced that Parton’s donation will be distributed to four locations in the Territory, including New York City, Hartford, CT, Cincinnati, OH, and Portland, ME.
“Dolly Parton’s generous Thanksgiving Day donation is a tremendous way to launch our 2023 Red Kettle Campaign,” noted Commissioner Bamford. “It will help us meet some of the increased demand for services we forecast over the holiday season. The money we raise during our annual Red Kettle Campaign supports a wide variety of programs and services year-round. Every dollar donated to The Salvation Army is a blessing that positively impacts the lives of people in need and the communities in which they live.”
