Illustrated ‘Drabble’ Collection Features 100 Tiny Tales of Hope and Resilience

Each tiny tale takes about a minute to read but offers a message that might resonate for a lifetime. Many are charmingly illustrated by accomplished European artist Anya Lauchlan, adding a special sense of magic to the book.

Award-winning author Faye Rapoport DesPres delivers moments of revelation and reflection, smiles, and a few surprises.

I wanted to write a book that provides a sense of hope during a time that has been challenging for many people.” — Award-winning author Faye Rapoport DesPres

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Soul to Soul: Tiny Stories of Hope and Resilience, award-winning author Faye Rapoport DesPres offers 100 stories comprised of exactly 100 words (called “drabbles”) that deliver bite-sized doses of warmth and inspiration for anyone with a minute to spare.

“I wanted to write a book that provides a sense of hope during a time that has been challenging for many people,” DesPres said. “I also aimed to provide little moments of entertainment. Any reader of any age can enjoy Soul to Soul, even those who only read for a few minutes at a time.”

From a girl comforted by a stray dog to a chance encounter at a waterfall; from a promising violist to the season’s first snowflakes; from four friends at a wedding to the hope in every sunrise, Soul to Soul: Tiny Stories of Hope and Resilience explores life’s moments and the meaning they can bring. “By the Sea,” one of the stories included in the collection, won a Best Microfiction 2023 Award.

Complemented by unique and creative illustrations by Anya Lauchlan, Soul to Soul is that rare book that may take an honored place on a coffee table, find its way into backpacks or be read by book clubs, and delight friends and family as holiday gifts. Because of its unusual format, readers can enjoy several stories in a single sitting, one every morning, one or two before bed, or even the whole book at once. The stories can even be read as meditations.

James Anderson, award-winning author of The Never-Open Desert Diner and Lullaby Road, said, “In Soul to Soul, Faye Rapoport DesPres succeeds in giving us the smallest of perfect comforts wrapped in mystery and compassion. Each (very) brief story resonates beyond its few words to become a kind of meditation, directing us inward but taking us forward in new ways. These short journeys are joys to savor.”

About the Author

Faye Rapoport DesPres is the author of five books, including the memoir-in-essays Message from a Blue Jay (2014), and the three children’s books in the Stray Cat Stories series, including the popular Little White: The Feral Cat Who Found a Home (2018). Her fiction, creative nonfiction and poetry have appeared in a wide variety of literary journals. She earned her MFA at the Solstice Creative Writing Program and has taught writing at Framingham State University and Lasell University, as well as in online classes for children. An outdoors lover who advocates for animals and the environment, she donates a portion of the proceeds from her children’s books to nonprofit animal rescue organizations.

For more information about the author, visit www.fayerapoportdespres.com, or follow her on Twitter (@FayeRapoDesPres); Instagram (faye_rapoport_despres); or Facebook (faye.rapoport.despres).

About the Illustrator

Anya Lauchlan is a distinguished artist with a master’s degree in art and publishing design. She was trained by a direct disciple of the visionary Marc Chagall. Her captivating creations have found their way onto the global stage, gracing prestigious exhibitions across the world. Her artistic prowess extends beyond the realms of canvas, as she has illustrated many successful books for European publishers. More of her work can be seen at www.anyalauchlan.com.

BN.com link: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/soul-to-soul-faye-rapoport-despres/1144073628?ean=9798218269166

Soul to Soul: Tiny Stories of Hope and Resilience

Publisher: Huntsville Independent Press

Release Date: December 1, 2023

ISBN-13: 979-8218269166

Available from BN.com, Amazon.com and Huntsville Independent Press

(https://www.huntsvilleindependent.com/product-page/STS)