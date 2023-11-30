'The Legend of Tooth Hollow' Teaches Kids How They Can Become Heroic Guardians of Their Own Teeth
written by Medhaa Banaji; illustrated by Mariana Flyak; on sale November 30, 2023
. . . a great way to encourage our littles to protect their precious teeth and to value visits to the dentist. Very educational and interesting!”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belle Isle Books of Richmond, Virginia, is pleased to announce the release of a new children’s picture book, 'The Legend of Tooth Hollow,' written by Medhaa Banaji and illustrated by Mariana Flyak.
— Dr. Tiffany Williams, associate professor of pediatric dentistry
The valley of Tooth Hollow is a peaceful place, hidden between rivers of bubblegum toothpaste and clouds of white floss that keep it safe from any cavity monsters that might threaten its pearly-white residents. But without the careful, consistent attention of the fluoride task force, the guardian tooth fairies, and the plaque patrol, those monsters might sneak in after a sugar storm and terrorize all of Tooth Hollow’s innocent teeth! Through this fun and illuminating story, child readers will learn about all the ways to keep teeth healthy, and be introduced to Tooth Hollow’s most important guardian: themselves!
Written by a dental student, and filled with imaginative illustrations that will delight children who are learning to practice good dental hygiene, 'The Legend of Tooth Hollow' was released on November 30, 2023.
'Flora is a sweet little tooth who lives in the magical land of Tooth Hollow, where fairies and soldiers live in harmony to protect teeth from the cavity monsters. But when Flora wakes up one day feeling strange, will the heroes of Tooth Hollow be able to make her feel all better?'
About the Author
Medhaa Banaji is a dental student who was born in Illinois and currently resides in Virginia. Her passion for writing and telling stories developed when she was in elementary school, and has grown ever since. Medhaa began writing her first children’s chapter book when she was thirteen. She graduated from the University of Virginia with an undergraduate degree in English literature. When she’s not writing, Medhaa loves traveling, reading, and swimming.
About the Illustrator
Mariana Flyak was born in Lviv in 1983. She graduated from Lviv National Academy of Arts and specialized in icon painting. She was the founder of children’s magazines 'Angelyatko' and 'Flashlight' and worked as the main artist and literary editor. She is also the artist of two iconostasis in the Church of the Nativity of the Mother of God in Lviv and in the village of Prylbychi, the birthplace of Andrey Sheptytsky. Mariana works as an illustrator in the Ukrainian publishing houses Ababagalamaga and Svichado. She has illustrated more than thirty children’s books. She is currently working on the recording of the folk album 'Come to Life,' dedicated to Ukraine in the light of recent tragic events. Mariana is a mother of three children, loves God, and Ukraine.
Belle Isle Books, an imprint of Brandylane Publishers, Inc., is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia that has published books since 1985.
'The Legend of Tooth Hollow' (hardcover, 32 pages, $25.95 / paperback, 32 pages, $14.95) is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.
