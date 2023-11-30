Submit Release
UTTC Criminal Justice Students Visit South Central District Court

Led by Instructor Mark Turner, students from the Criminal Justice class at the United Tribes Technical College, Bismarck, ND attended and observed a Master Calendar setting at the Burleigh County Courthouse on November 20, 2023 presided over by SCJD Judge James Hill. The students had the opportunity to observed a full calendar of Preliminary Hearings, Arraignments, Bail Hearings and Changes of Pleas. The student met with Judge Hill on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 by ZOOM (see image below) to discuss the proceedings and had the opportunity to pose questions to Judge Hill about those hearings as part of their curriculum at United Tribes Technical College.

Plans are being put together to have the students attend a trial at the courthouse later in the year. The visit this year follows visits in prior years by the Criminal Justice class at UTTC.

